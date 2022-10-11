Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
WGAL
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car accident at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. -- A driver sailed down an embankment causing an accident in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive in West Penn Township. Officials say a driver heading south lost control of his car heading towards the intersection.
Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. Thursday on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care
Multiple children and teaching aides at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were sickened on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked into the building.
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
sauconsource.com
Freemansburg Man Charged in Allentown Homicide
A 35-year-old Freemansburg man has been charged with killing a man in Allentown last year, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Raymond Bryan Gourgue has been charged with criminal homicide and first-degree felony Prohibited Possession of a Firearm. “Gourgue was taken into custody Thursday morning,” the release...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations
The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
WFMZ-TV Online
Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
sauconsource.com
Women With Multi-Colored Hair Suspects in Target Theft: Police
Two women who are suspects in a retail theft case in Richland Township did anything but blend in while they were allegedly stealing up to $3,000 in merchandise, police say. According to Richland Township Police, the women and a male accomplice made off with items worth at least $1,000 and possibly as much as $2,000 to $3,000 when they shoplifted them from the Target store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown last month.
