Allentown, PA

WBRE

I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. Thursday on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Freemansburg Man Charged in Allentown Homicide

A 35-year-old Freemansburg man has been charged with killing a man in Allentown last year, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday. Raymond Bryan Gourgue has been charged with criminal homicide and first-degree felony Prohibited Possession of a Firearm. “Gourgue was taken into custody Thursday morning,” the release...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations

The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Juvenile with gun at Liberty-Easton football game arrested

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night. Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game. When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Women With Multi-Colored Hair Suspects in Target Theft: Police

Two women who are suspects in a retail theft case in Richland Township did anything but blend in while they were allegedly stealing up to $3,000 in merchandise, police say. According to Richland Township Police, the women and a male accomplice made off with items worth at least $1,000 and possibly as much as $2,000 to $3,000 when they shoplifted them from the Target store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown last month.
QUAKERTOWN, PA

