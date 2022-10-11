DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A onetime Kansas law enforcement officer of the year is accused of raping a woman who could not provide consent because she was drunk. A Ford County grand jury earlier this month indicted Guillermo Gutierrez, formerly of the Dodge City Police Department, on charges of felony rape, felony aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. The alleged assault took place on May 19.

