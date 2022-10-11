ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelNoire

American Airlines Plane Diverted After Woman Screams 'We're All Gonna Die!'

Passengers of an American Airlines aircraft flying from Miami to Los Angeles experienced uncomfortable moments due to an unruly female passenger behavior this Wednesday. It happened when she reportedly approached other passengers saying loudly, “We’re all going to die,” during the flight. The pilot diverted the plane to El Paso because of the incident. There, the police arrested the unruly female passenger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelNoire

Montpellier Airport In France Shuts Down Following Plane's Water Landing

There was an accident at Montpellier Airport in France. It’s the stuff of nightmares whether you have mild anxiety about flying in a plane or full blown aviophobia. Over the weekend, a Boeing 737 took off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Upon arrival at Montpellier Airport, News 18 reports “the pilot overshot the runway, causing it to drop its nose down into a lake beside the runway. The plane’s engine submerged into the water, leading to damage. Luckily, the three people onboard managed to escape with very minor injuries and have been rescued.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Point A#Manchester Evening News
TravelNoire

Disabled Passenger Forced To Drag Self To Lavatory On Airplane

A woman named Jennie Berry posted an upsetting video on Twitter of her terrible experience on a flight. Paralyzed from the waist down, she had to drag herself down the aisle in order to get to the lavatory. The caption is equally disturbing:. “Shocked and disgusted with Albastar Airlines- told...
TWITTER
TravelNoire

Delta Adding Updated Perks For Premium Select Passengers

With the holidays mere months away, Delta is upgrading its Premium Select cabin “on hundreds of flights.”. Mauricio Paris, Vice President of Brand Experience, issued the following statement to Travel + Leisure:. “Delta Premium Select sits at the intersection of luxury and practicality — giving customers the opportunity to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine

After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Japan Will Reinstate Visa-Free Travel Oct. 11

The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida stated that Japan will remove most of its COVID-19 border policies starting October 11th. Which could revive Japan’s travel and tourism industry. Japan is reinstating visa waivers and visitors will be allowed to enter the country according to the news conference held...
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Saudi Arabia Plans To Launch Its Own ‘Emirates-like’ Airline Company

Ranked as two of the best airlines in the world, Emirates and Qatar Airways are known for their luxury and high-end amenities. However, these two middle-easter carriers may face a competitor in the near future. Saudi Arabia is now working on launching a new national airline based out of the King Khalid International airport, in Riyadh. As Simple Flying has recently reported, the name of Saudi Arabia’s new national airline company will be “RIA”.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Vegetarians Excluded On Qantas Airlines Menu

Australian airline Qantas Airways has decided to part ways with their vegan options on their flight menu, leaving vegetarians out of luck on meals when traveling with the airline. A spokesperson for Qantas stated the airline made changes to the food and services during the pandemic. Mainly, to make it...
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Miami International Airport Offers Pre-scheduled TSA Screening Times For American Airlines Passengers

American Airlines passengers flying out of Miami International Airport can now schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service. During the six-month pilot program that began on September 20 with security technology firm Pangiam, software and consultancy company Copenhagen Optimization, secure identity platform CLEAR, and American Airlines, reserved screening times are available daily to the carrier passengers at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 4 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Travelers can schedule their flight up to 72 hours before a flight.
MIAMI, FL
TravelNoire

The "Summer of Travel Hell"Gave Way To A Less Chaotic Fall

This summer has been one for the history books when it comes to travel. After two years of restrictions, scores of people were determined to hop on a plane to another state or country. Long lines caused frustration at airports. There were scores of misplaced bags. Flights were canceled and there were staff shortages. Fights on planes added to the pandemonium. The pleasure of travel didn’t seem like much of a pleasure at all.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

JetBlue Flight Flew Over Hurricane Fiona En Route To New Jersey

Business Insider reports that last Monday, a JetBlue flight flew over Hurricane Fiona “in an unusual flight path.”. It was en-route to Newark, New Jersey from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The pilot got clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make the journey. According to FlightAware “the plane...
NEWARK, NJ
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

