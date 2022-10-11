There was an accident at Montpellier Airport in France. It’s the stuff of nightmares whether you have mild anxiety about flying in a plane or full blown aviophobia. Over the weekend, a Boeing 737 took off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Upon arrival at Montpellier Airport, News 18 reports “the pilot overshot the runway, causing it to drop its nose down into a lake beside the runway. The plane’s engine submerged into the water, leading to damage. Luckily, the three people onboard managed to escape with very minor injuries and have been rescued.”

WORLD ・ 19 DAYS AGO