American Airlines Plane Diverted After Woman Screams 'We're All Gonna Die!'
Passengers of an American Airlines aircraft flying from Miami to Los Angeles experienced uncomfortable moments due to an unruly female passenger behavior this Wednesday. It happened when she reportedly approached other passengers saying loudly, “We’re all going to die,” during the flight. The pilot diverted the plane to El Paso because of the incident. There, the police arrested the unruly female passenger.
Plane Passenger Annoyed By Child Kicking Her Seat While Mother Does Nothing
Few people expect to board a plane and be completely comfortable. The space restrictions don’t really allow for that. But the very least one can hope for is to not have their seat kicked by the passenger behind them. One woman took to Reddit to share her experience with...
Airbnb Hostess Had Guests Do Chores Before Departure, Then Changed Her Policy
When you’re booking an Airbnb, you’ll notice there’s usually a cleaning fee. Since many of the homes are private residences and not hotels, this makes sense. But one Airbnb hostess took it even further by making her guests do chores before departure. In response to the criticism,...
Montpellier Airport In France Shuts Down Following Plane's Water Landing
There was an accident at Montpellier Airport in France. It’s the stuff of nightmares whether you have mild anxiety about flying in a plane or full blown aviophobia. Over the weekend, a Boeing 737 took off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Upon arrival at Montpellier Airport, News 18 reports “the pilot overshot the runway, causing it to drop its nose down into a lake beside the runway. The plane’s engine submerged into the water, leading to damage. Luckily, the three people onboard managed to escape with very minor injuries and have been rescued.”
Jet Fuel Shortage Leads To Flight Cancellations For US Airlines Bound For Cape Town
The delayed arrival of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport is causing disruption for some US Airlines. Earlier this month, United Airlines canceled an outbound and return flight to and from the South African hub. Days before departure, passengers booked on the affected flights received the following message:. “Your...
Disabled Passenger Forced To Drag Self To Lavatory On Airplane
A woman named Jennie Berry posted an upsetting video on Twitter of her terrible experience on a flight. Paralyzed from the waist down, she had to drag herself down the aisle in order to get to the lavatory. The caption is equally disturbing:. “Shocked and disgusted with Albastar Airlines- told...
For The First Time, Air New Zealand Directly Bridges New York And Auckland
On September 17, an Air New Zealand flight arrived in New York City after being airborne for sixteen hours. It was the airline’s first direct flight to the Big Apple. The CEO of Air New Zealand, Greg Foran, was pleased. “As one of the world’s greatest cities, Air New...
OFM Awards 2022: Best Sunday Lunch – The Queen o’ t’ owd Thatch, South Milford
Pubs are in Kirsty Cheetham’s blood. Her grandparents ran one, her dad was a brewer and, at 15, she was pot-washing in her local. Now 42, she has spent her life in professional kitchens, cooking for nine years at Queen o’ t’ owd Thatch. “I love pubs....
Delta Adding Updated Perks For Premium Select Passengers
With the holidays mere months away, Delta is upgrading its Premium Select cabin “on hundreds of flights.”. Mauricio Paris, Vice President of Brand Experience, issued the following statement to Travel + Leisure:. “Delta Premium Select sits at the intersection of luxury and practicality — giving customers the opportunity to...
United Airlines Becomes The First U.S. Carrier To Provide Nonstop Flights To Dubai
United Airlines has recently become the very first U.S. carrier to offer nonstop flights to Dubai. With Dubai being a hugely popular spot for U.S. travelers, this is exciting news for both countries. As international tourism ramped up after COVID-19 restrictions abated, Dubai remained one of the top destinations for...
Line To View Queen's Coffin Stretches To Five Miles, Prompting Cut Off By Officials
As Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on September 19, the line of people hoping to pay their respects stretched for miles. This kind of robust turnout is hardly surprising for Britain’s beloved and longest- serving monarch. According to Washington Examiner, “The Queue...
Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine
After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
Japan Will Reinstate Visa-Free Travel Oct. 11
The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida stated that Japan will remove most of its COVID-19 border policies starting October 11th. Which could revive Japan’s travel and tourism industry. Japan is reinstating visa waivers and visitors will be allowed to enter the country according to the news conference held...
Saudi Arabia Plans To Launch Its Own ‘Emirates-like’ Airline Company
Ranked as two of the best airlines in the world, Emirates and Qatar Airways are known for their luxury and high-end amenities. However, these two middle-easter carriers may face a competitor in the near future. Saudi Arabia is now working on launching a new national airline based out of the King Khalid International airport, in Riyadh. As Simple Flying has recently reported, the name of Saudi Arabia’s new national airline company will be “RIA”.
Collapse Of Carriage Horse Sparks Criticism Of Industry In New York
The horse-drawn carriage industry has been popular in New York City for generations. Barring inclement weather, you can see the horses pulling elaborate carriages through Central Park. Locals are indifferent, but they are a big draw for tourists, as they provide a unique way to explore the city’s largest park.
Vegetarians Excluded On Qantas Airlines Menu
Australian airline Qantas Airways has decided to part ways with their vegan options on their flight menu, leaving vegetarians out of luck on meals when traveling with the airline. A spokesperson for Qantas stated the airline made changes to the food and services during the pandemic. Mainly, to make it...
Miami International Airport Offers Pre-scheduled TSA Screening Times For American Airlines Passengers
American Airlines passengers flying out of Miami International Airport can now schedule their TSA checkpoint screening time with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service. During the six-month pilot program that began on September 20 with security technology firm Pangiam, software and consultancy company Copenhagen Optimization, secure identity platform CLEAR, and American Airlines, reserved screening times are available daily to the carrier passengers at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 4 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Travelers can schedule their flight up to 72 hours before a flight.
The "Summer of Travel Hell"Gave Way To A Less Chaotic Fall
This summer has been one for the history books when it comes to travel. After two years of restrictions, scores of people were determined to hop on a plane to another state or country. Long lines caused frustration at airports. There were scores of misplaced bags. Flights were canceled and there were staff shortages. Fights on planes added to the pandemonium. The pleasure of travel didn’t seem like much of a pleasure at all.
JetBlue Flight Flew Over Hurricane Fiona En Route To New Jersey
Business Insider reports that last Monday, a JetBlue flight flew over Hurricane Fiona “in an unusual flight path.”. It was en-route to Newark, New Jersey from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The pilot got clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make the journey. According to FlightAware “the plane...
After Ghana's Tourism Boom, Kenya And South Africa Launch Campaigns To Attract U.S. Visitors
On the heels of Ghana’s “Year of Return” success in 2019, with 1.1 million visitors and a $3.3 billion impact, Kenya and South Africa have launched similar programs to boost tourism recovery. Both countries are focused on attracting North American visitors as the rebound from COVID-19 restrictions continues.
