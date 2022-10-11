ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City City Council shuts down pet ordinance amendment

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKaal_0iUJAvDh00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — At Monday night’s city council meeting, council members voted to delete the proposal of an updated pet ordinance.

The proposed amendment would have modified how the ordinance defines “domestic animals”.

Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss

The Assistant City Attorney, after talking with the Humane Society, Animal Control, and receiving input from residents, found that the original ordinance did not need any changes.

“The ordinance that we have is enforceable for the problems that we had and there’s not a real reason to expand,” said Mayor Bob Scott. “So, it’s probably not going to come back unless again the council reacts when we have problems.”

This proposal for an updated pet ordinance will not be brought up again unless another incident is brought to the council’s attention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

City of Sioux City asks residents not to dispose of grass and leaves in the street

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is reminding residents not to dispose of grass clippings and leaves in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches or drainage ways. The city said in a statement that depositing grass clippings and leaves in the street is a violation of city code and can result in blocked storm inlets, which can cause local flooding and has a negative impact on water quality. Homeowners are responsible for proper disposal of grass clippings and fallen leaf debris.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Police Department Hosts GTSB Sobriety Check Training

Sheldon, Iowa — If you saw several law enforcement cars in Sheldon on Tuesday and wondered if there was a major crime wave, rest assured, that is NOT what was happening. We talked to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, who tells us that the Sheldon Police Department was hosting a training session. He tells us about what’s called “A-RIDE training.”
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/14/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Roger, a 1-2 year old, male, brown tabby and white cat. He was found on the 2600 block of Heights Avenue. He is very clean and friendly, so somebody has to be missing him, right? If you know Roger, please let his […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

CITY GUIDANCE ON LEAF AND GRASS DISPOSAL

FALL HAS ARRIVED AND SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS REMIND RESIDENTS NOT TO DISPOSE OF LEAVES AND GRASS CLIPPINGS IN STREETS, DITCHES, OR OTHER PLACES WHERE THEY MAY END UP IN THE SEWER SYSTEM. PUTTING GRASS CLIPPINGS AND LEAVES IN THE STREET CAN RESULT IN BLOCKED STORM SEWERS WHICH CAUSE LOCAL FLOODING...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Animals#City Attorney#Mayor#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
kscj.com

IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
DENISON, IA
kscj.com

SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
kiwaradio.com

Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville

Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
kscj.com

TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
SIOUX CITY, IA
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Madonna Rose Cafe in Morningside is set to close Monday, Oct. 17th. Thank you to our customers that have been loyal and all the support that we've had from the community. It's been a good run we tried. The restaurant just held its grand...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers

Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
HOSPERS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy