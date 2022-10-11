Read full article on original website
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico team news, line-ups and more today
The first Clasico of the season has arrived, with Real Madrid set to host rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) in a top-of-the-table clash.Barcelona and Real Madrid both enter this highly-anticipated fixture unbeaten in La Liga, each side on 22 points but first-placed Barca ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference. The hosts’ last league outing was a 1-0 away win over Getafe, before they required an injury-time goal from defender Antonio Rudiger to rescue a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (11 October). Although it was an uninspiring...
Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland will look to score in a 11th match in a row as his Manchester City side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League today.City edged Liverpool to the title last season but Haaland’s arrival in England has heralded a much different campaign so far, with Pep Guardiola’s champions already leading Liverpool by 13 points in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueHaaland has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League games so far and was rested in midweek as City were held...
