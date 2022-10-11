Read full article on original website
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
kfornow.com
Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart. “It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial...
kfornow.com
Arrests Made in Connection To Shots Fired Call In SW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old in connection to a shots fired call near 12th and Arapahoe, where six spent shell casings to a .45 caliber handgun were recovered. Damage was done to a car’s windshield and on Thursday afternoon, officers contacted Monterell...
klin.com
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
kfornow.com
Suspect In Downtown Lincoln Stabbing Is Behind Bars
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–Lincoln Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing from October 5th at 11th and “N” Street, where a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the arm, after she got into a confrontation with a woman. On Wednesday, officers contacted 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers...
kfornow.com
Scooter Safety Event Planned
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event from 8 a.m. to noon will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters. Lime will also offer free rides and give away helmets to participants.
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate In Custody
(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2022) An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) just over three months ago, is back in custody. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office arrested Seth Straub on Thursday. Straub disappeared on July 1. He failed to return to the facility from his job in the community. Straub’s sentence started on April 6, 2021. He was sentenced three to five years on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition out of Hitchcock County. Straub has a tentative release date of July 19, 2023.
KETV.com
One person critically injured in carjacking turned shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a home in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. near S. 15th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, according to law enforcement. 32-year-old Jorge Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical...
kfornow.com
Teen Stabbed Late Thursday Morning at a Waverly Park
WAVERLY–(KFOR Oct. 13)–A 15-year-old suffered possible life-threatening injuries and a 14-year-old is in custody, after a stabbing that happened late Thursday morning at Wayne Park in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner tells KFOR News deputies and rescue units responded to a call just before noon about the...
KETV.com
One person critically injured after car flips and hits a building Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near 42nd and Center streets. Omaha police on the scene said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a curb, knocked down...
UPDATE: Lanes cleared after multi-vehicle crash at I-680 northbound
Nebraska Department of Transportation says that lanes on I-680 northbound are now open after multi-vehicle crash.
klkntv.com
Woman accused of stabbing girl at Lincoln bus stop taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman is now in custody after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed near 11th and O Streets last week. The Lincoln Police Department says 30-year-old Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews and video footage. She’s being charged with assault and use of...
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges
Fremont police responded to a call of a possible home invasion at 8:12 Thursday night in the 200 block of West 17th Street. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
Ask Omaha: What is the best apartment complex in NW/NE Omaha that allows large dogs?
Currently looking for a rental where my partner and I can rent that allows larger dogs. We are quiet people, I work from home, our dog is a senior dog. We would like something clean, safe and quiet.
