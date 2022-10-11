ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen man killed in Robertson County crash

ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen man. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644. The investigation indicates...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

IronMan Waco to close these roads all weekend long

WACO, Texas — Over 10,000 visitors will be making a stop in Waco this weekend to catch the IRONMAN Waco triathlon race, meaning it's going to be busy and there are going to be several road closures and delays. Here are the road closures you need to know about...
WACO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Wreck in Fairfield at Hwy 84 & 27 Junction

Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident after dark on Friday, October 7, 2022. This picture was taken around 8:45 p.m. No other details were available at press time. (Submitted Photo)
FAIRFIELD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law

A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
LORENA, TX
KBTX.com

Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
LEONA, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Freestone County Sheriff’s Report

Mid-afternoon yesterday, FCSO Deputies Leatherman and Darby conducted a traffic stop west of Teague on US HWY 84. Shortly after making contact with the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies began a narcotics investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of both occupants of the vehicle. The female driver was...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
TEMPLE, TX
wtaw.com

Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions

A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

