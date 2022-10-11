Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
KBTX.com
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
fox44news.com
Killeen man killed in Robertson County crash
ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen man. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644. The investigation indicates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IronMan Waco to close these roads all weekend long
WACO, Texas — Over 10,000 visitors will be making a stop in Waco this weekend to catch the IRONMAN Waco triathlon race, meaning it's going to be busy and there are going to be several road closures and delays. Here are the road closures you need to know about...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Wreck in Fairfield at Hwy 84 & 27 Junction
Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident after dark on Friday, October 7, 2022. This picture was taken around 8:45 p.m. No other details were available at press time. (Submitted Photo)
News Channel 25
'Something out of a war zone': Fire destroys 70+ vehicles at Robinson Family Farm near Temple
UPDATE 8:45 P.M. — Crews have extinguished a fire that destroyed more than 70 vehicles outside Temple at a popular family attraction. "It looked like something out of a war zone," said John Bessick, a veteran who came to the pumpkin patch earlier and helped evacuate families. "Since I have PTSD, it's kind nerve-racking."
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
WacoTrib.com
Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law
A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
fox44news.com
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
KBTX.com
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KWTX
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner. On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
Mid-afternoon yesterday, FCSO Deputies Leatherman and Darby conducted a traffic stop west of Teague on US HWY 84. Shortly after making contact with the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies began a narcotics investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of both occupants of the vehicle. The female driver was...
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
wtaw.com
Driver Of A Stalled Minivan Gets Who Gets Assistance From A College Station Police Officer Is Arrested For DWI With Three Prior Convictions
A College Station police officer wrote in his arrest report that an accused drunk driver said he was headed to his hotel room from working at the Brazos County jail. It turns out the Dallas man who was arrested is a contract worker for a roofing company that is doing some repairs outside of the secure perimeter of the jail.
KBTX.com
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A cell phone video shared with KBTX shows a man jumping into action Tuesday evening to try and stop a fire from spreading on a second-level apartment balcony. The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block...
Comments / 0