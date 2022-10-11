Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Returns To ‘Drink Champs’ With Third Interview On The Way
Kanye West has sat down for another conversation with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN on their popular Drink Champs podcast. On Friday (October 14), N.O.R.E posted a tweet revealing Kanye West would be making an appearance on the show. According to the Queens native’s post, Kanye’s episode will air on Saturday (October 15).
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj & Latto Drag Each Other On Twitter While Exposing DMs & Phone Calls
Nicki Minaj and Latto became embroiled in a heated Twitter spat on Thursday night (October 13) in which both rappers traded personal attacks and unearthed private conversations. The feud began when Nicki Minaj’s Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl” was denied eligibility in the rap categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards...
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
Complex
Rapper Tsu Surf Arrested in New Jersey, Faces RICO Charge
Rapper Tsu Surf was detained on a RICO charge in New Jersey on Thursday. A source told Fox 5 New York that Tsu Surf was inside a Jersey City residence when the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force showed up to execute the arrest. He and a woman reportedly attempted to leave through a back door, but retreated back into the home upon realizing the overwhelming law enforcement presence.
NME
Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong
R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
NME
Ringo Starr cancels remaining tour dates amid second bout of COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled the last five dates of his current North American tour, after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in the span of a fortnight. First testing positive for the virus at the start of October, the Beatle was forced to cancel seven shows between Michigan and British Columbia. He returned to the road on Tuesday (October 11) – flanked by the All-Starr Band – performing in Seattle then and in Portland the following night (October 12).
Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl
You knew someone was going to book the artist formerly known as Kanye West for an interview after his recent antisemitic rhetoric. N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast locked Ye in, and the interview was as toxic, off the rails and frustrating as most anyone would have expected. Actually, it may have been worse. One particular clip […] The post Ye Goes Full Antisemite In ‘Drink Champs’ “Interview”, Says George Floyd Died Of Fentanyl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
tvinsider.com
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Delivers Funk Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Lil Baby stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show this week to deliver a freestyle ahead of his upcoming third solo studio album, It’s Only Me — check it out below. The Atlanta native dropped bars over a Wheezy instrumental with whom he’s collaborated on tracks such as “Large,” “We Should” with Young Thug, “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake and more.
Nicki Minaj's swipe at Grammys for changing song category pulls Latto into Twitter feud
Nicki Minaj and Latto engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter stemming from the Recording Academy's decision to dub 'Super Freaky Girl' as a pop song.
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever
When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
NME
Skullcrusher – ‘Quiet The Room’ review: a storytelling masterclass
The autonomy afforded by home – its safety, warmth and familiarity – is likely to be less valued when there is no option but to stay there for a long period of time. It’s a predicament that Skullcrusher, born Helen Ballentine, tussled with towards the latter end of the pandemic-induced lockdown; while stuck in quarantine in her LA apartment, she began to reflect on her upbringing in Mount Vernon, a quiet town situated 200 miles north of New York City.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
NME
Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ leaves viewers frustrated with “horrendous” ending
Netflix thriller series The Watcher has been criticised by viewers over its climax. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, the seven-episode miniseries is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake developers don’t want to “offend hardcore fans”
Speaking to NME, Philippe Ducharme – senior producer at EA Motive – has shared that the team tasked with remaking Dead Space wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game. Discussing the responsibility that comes with remaking a popular title,...
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME
Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’
The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’. The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.
NME
SF9’s agency releases statement regarding group’s minor car accident
FNC Entertainment, SF9’s management agency, reassured fans that the group were unharmed following a minor car accident their vehicle was involved in. In a statement issued yesterday (October 13), FNC Entertainment explained that the car transporting the group were scratched by another vehicle attempting to park at a rest stop. At the time, SF9 were travelling to Ulsan for the closing ceremony of the National Sports Festival.
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
