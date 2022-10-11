ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hosts Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro Called out for Name Mistakes During Disney Night

By Lauren Anderson
 5 days ago

Tyra Banks made a few slip-ups with celebrity names during Dancing with the Stars Season 31’s Disney Night. The host of the Disney+ series profusely apologized for calling contestant Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend by the wrong name. However, that didn’t stop the wife of one DWTS pro from calling Banks out on Twitter for mispronouncing his last name. It also didn’t stop another celebrity competitor from correcting Alfonso Ribeiro’s name error. Here’s what happened.

Host Tyra Banks with Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas | ABC/Christopher Willard

Tyra Banks messes up Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend’s name (again)

In last week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars , the TikTok star’s boyfriend was in the audience cheering her on. D’Amelio and Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, made their relationship Instagram official in July 2022. He was in the audience with his dad and step-mother Kourtney Kardashian last week; this week, Landon was in the ballroom once again. And once again, Banks called him Logan.

After D’Amelio’s performance to The Simpsons’ theme song, Banks addressed her mistake. “Now Charli, last week I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan …”

D’Amelio pantomimed switching the names around with her hands. “I just said it backward again. What is wrong with me with this?”

“Tyra messing up poor Landon Barker’s name again,” a viewer shared on Reddit . “If anything she’s consistent!”

Fortunately, Barker didn’t take Banks’ misstep to heart. He was seen laughing in the audience.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ host also mispronounces Artem Chigvintsev’s name during Disney Night

Barker’s first name isn’t the only name Banks struggled with last night. “Tyra it’s CHIGvintsev lol N,” Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella tweeted during the episode.

“Don’t eff with a WWE wrestler’s husband Tyra,” one fan said on Reddit . “Why can she not just practice it?” another DWTS fan commented . “It’s not that hard to say if you get use to it, but Tyra just gets it wrong every week and doesn’t care.”

Regardless of what some have said about Banks as host , most fans found the moment hilarious, especially considering when the mispronunciation took place. “The timing was so comedic because she did this right after apologizing for getting Charli’s boyfriend’s name wrong,” wrote another fan in the Reddit thread .

Alfonso Ribeiro also messed up a ‘DWTS’ contestants name this season

Banks’ Dancing with the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro also made a mistake with a contestant’s name. He previously called drag queen superstar Shangela “Angela,” which she called him out for after her Disney Night performance. “The real question is did you learn my name,” Shangela asked Ribeiro before receiving her scores.

Ribeiro justified calling the RuPaul’s Drag Race celebrity “Angela” by saying it was his wife’s name. “It was a term of endearment,” he told Shangela. “You know I love you baby, and you are my Alfondo,” she replied jokingly.

“If @alfonso_ribeiro gets Shangela’s name wrong a third time I hope she starts calling him Carlton,” tweeted one fan. Like Barker, Shangela can laugh at the slight mistake.

Who went home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

At the end of Disney night, GMA celebrity Sam Champion and actor Trevor Donovan were in the bottom two. Ultimately, the judges unanimously agreed to save Donovan and his partner Emma Slater. Champion and Cheryl Burke were eliminated from the competition.

Watch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ every Monday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Next week, the show will air Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’: How to Vote Now That the Show Has Moved to Disney+

Comments / 31

dar Co
4d ago

the show is over .. ever since they fired the original crew and moved to Disney.. I hate Disney and will never watch ; they should've kept it as is . TYRA IS HORRIBLE.. TOM BERGERON AND ON ABC WAS MUCH BETTER . and also enough of Cheryl Burke she is done for this show IMO... 😂

7
7
Susan Dosher Giannini
4d ago

I make the same mistakes. with calling my kids by the wrong name. some times with the name of kids I don't have. the same with the pets

4
4
