Read full article on original website
Related
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/15): Aussie Open, Doc Gallows In Action
NJPW aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Autumn Action series on October 15. Matches were taped on September 11 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/15) - Doc Gallows...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Rey Mysterio Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown Roster, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
Rey Mysterio appeared on the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he was ready to quit. Fighting with his own son on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and told him he was quitting WWE. Triple H, instead of letting Rey Mysterio quit, offered him a spot in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match.
RELATED PEOPLE
LA Knight Puts WWE On Notice, The Firm Wins Matt Hardy's Contract | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 14, 2022. - LA Knight competed in his first match since he dropped the Max Dupri moniker and defeated his former Maximum Male Model client månsôör. After the match, he put the roster on notice.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
Brock Lesnar Appearance And US Title Match Set For 10/17 WWE Raw
New matches and segments are set for WWE Raw. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. Lesnar returned to WWE TV this past Monday on Raw when he laid out Bobby Lashley. It was Lesnar's first WWE TV appearance since losing to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
AAA Announce Disney Plus Original Series "El Origen De La Mascara" at AAA TripleMania XXX: CDMX.
AAA Are About to Have a Show on Disney Plus. Marvel Comics and AAA have had a working relationship since 2020, which has allowed AAA to have in-ring characters inspired by famous Marvel Superheroes & villains with "Marvel Lucha Libre Editon". This relationship has now expanded into a new gear to a new series for these characters.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE Raw Producers For October 8, Backstage News
- Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles: Jamie Noble. - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins face off: Jason Jordan. - Raw Women's Title contract signing: Petey Williams. - At one point, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio was discussed to Main event the show. - Not that...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8): The Beast Defends WOW Title
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode four of its show on October 8. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8) - WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final:...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Drop On 10/12/22
Viewership numbers for the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers. This number is down 5% from last week's episode which drew 1,038,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 (417,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
CM Punk's March To AEW World Title (Pt. 6): Challenging Hangman Page | The Series
The Series: Analyzing wrestling stories and feuds from an X & O perspective, looking at adjustments, strategies, the mental game, and more. Part Six: CM Punk challenges Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Special thanks to ProWrestlingMusings.com.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0