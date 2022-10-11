ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

