A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO