Read full article on original website
Related
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too...
Xi Jinping’s vision for China’s next five years: key takeaways from his speech
China’s president, Xi Jinping, walked into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday to open the Communist party summit and lay out his vision for the next five years. He is expected to be formally returned to power this week, and over 104 minutes his speech gave a foretaste of what is in store for the next half decade.
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
She fought the Taliban alongside US troops, but her future in the US remains in limbo
When the four Muradian sisters and their younger brother landed in Phoenix in January after spending the frigid winter in Wisconsin, they immediately felt comforted by the Arizona sun and the desert landscape. By the time they arrived in Arizona, they already had spent four months living at a military base in the United States after...
Comments / 0