BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds are tackling a large blaze in a city centre building. The fire broke out on the top floors of a derelict high-rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated, the fire...
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
BBC
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Accrington Bypass: Woman dies after car lands on roof
A woman has died after two cars were involved in a crash, police have said. The victim, in her 20s, was a passenger in a Toyota which was in a collision with a Mercedes on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass before 20:00 BST on Thursday, Lancashire Police said. The Toyota...
BBC
Two stabbed in Handsworth restaurant disorder
Two people have been stabbed and several others injured after disorder erupted at a Birmingham restaurant. The trouble flared at a restaurant on Soho Road in Handsworth at about 23:00 BST on Friday. A number of people were hurt, with some requiring hospital treatment. The two people who were stabbed...
BBC
Woman dies after being pulled from Leicester canal
Emergency crews pulled a woman from a canal in Leicester but she later died in hospital, police have said. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of a person in the water near Marlow Road at 10:28 BST on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced...
BBC
Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report
A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. Norfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. But a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
BBC
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
BBC
Model plane hit by train after Warrington railway line crash
A jet-powered model aircraft crashed on to a railway line before being hit by a passing train, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The kerosene-powered MA Scale F4 Phantom came down on the track near Warrington during its maiden flight. No-one was hurt in the crash, which happened near...
