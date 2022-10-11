Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
PJ's Coffee opens fourth San Antonio store on the Northwest Side
The drive-thru is now open.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
San Antonio TAPPS high schools bring legacy, culture to athletics
San Antonio's oldest TAPPS schools is 170 years old.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1