POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the SoCal Honda Dealers have once again teamed up with ABC7 to deliver some Random Acts of Helpfulness. This time, the recipient was teenager Arlene Lopez, who has been volunteering since she was in the sixth grade. She started the youth-action project Helpful Heartz, and volunteers at many events in her Southern California neighborhood, like Pomona's Annual 5K and 10K Run/Walk.

POMONA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO