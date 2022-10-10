It feels like I woke up and suddenly became a senior in college. It is slowly sinking in, but I don’t think it will fully until I’m up at the podium accepting my degree. COVID, obviously, was to blame for everything moving so quickly. We were sent home the spring semester of my freshman year, right before I was set to go to South Korea for Preview. I remember Arcadia telling us not to worry too much, and some people thought we’d just have an extra-long spring break. I remember my roommate and I looked at each other and realized that we had to pack all our bags and go home, and we wouldn’t be able to come back for a while.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO