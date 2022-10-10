ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Publish Your Research? Submit to The Compass

You’re proud of that paper after all the hard work you put into it, and you think others might find it interesting, too. You could set yourself apart and share your work by submitting it to Arcadia’s scholarly journal, The Compass. The journal allows undergraduate students and alumni to submit their work for publication, which is the perfect opportunity to be recognized for meaningful academic work.
How to Make the Most of Your College Experience

It feels like I woke up and suddenly became a senior in college. It is slowly sinking in, but I don’t think it will fully until I’m up at the podium accepting my degree. COVID, obviously, was to blame for everything moving so quickly. We were sent home the spring semester of my freshman year, right before I was set to go to South Korea for Preview. I remember Arcadia telling us not to worry too much, and some people thought we’d just have an extra-long spring break. I remember my roommate and I looked at each other and realized that we had to pack all our bags and go home, and we wouldn’t be able to come back for a while.
