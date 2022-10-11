ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 14th

Vindicator file photo / October 13, 1957 | A color guard of ROTC at Youngstown University led the parade 65 years ago that kicked off the Youngstown Community Chest campaign. 1997: Brian Brennan, president of the Association of Classified Employees at Youngstown State University, and G.L. Mears, YSU executive vice president, unveiled a plaque on YSU's Veterans Plaza honoring those who have served in the US. Military.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot

Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Jewish hate is on the rise, artists join together to spread awareness

Antisemitism is on the rise both nationally and locally. The Mahoning Valley is working to stop this in Youngstown. 'Chalk Over Hate' at the Jewish Community Center brought artists, even one from Texas, to bring awareness in hopes this will end Jewish hate. The American Jewish Committee Reports that one...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Appeal to reopen St. Lucy Church in Campbell denied

Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church closed nearly a year ago, but a group of parishioners protested the decision of the closure. The official word on the appeal was received by Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown. Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome...
CAMPBELL, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash at Brilex Industries injured two

A vehicle with a driver and three passengers crashed into Brilex Industries offices located in Youngstown at 1201 Crescent Street. Two people in the vehicle were slightly injured, according to emergency officials at the scene. The vehicle hit a generator, which pushed it into two other cars parked outside the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames from burning home light up sky over Youngstown

Flames lit up the sky over a neighborhood on Youngstown’s South Side late Saturday as a fire destroyed a vacant home. The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court. The burning home collapsed onto another nearby structure. However, firefighters prevented the flames...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

