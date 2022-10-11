Read full article on original website
Related
NY’s governor is protected by people with guns, so why not its citizens? (Your Letters)
I’m listening to the news and can’t resist writing in about the new New York concealed carry law, banning weapons in “sensitive areas.” I’m no fan of guns and can’t understand the government’s refusal to enact laws against assault rifles and semi-automatics. But I support the Second Amendment, and those who choose to bear arms as a means of protection.
Last-ditch I-81 lawsuit is another skirmish in the culture war (Your Letters)
I have been convinced for a couple of years that opposition to the Interstate 81 community grid is really a front in the culture war. Your story “New Group, using Save81′s Playbook, tries to stop I-81 project with last-minute lawsuit” (Oct. 4, 2022) adds to that conviction.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 15, 2022
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. We had another busy week at NY Cannabis Insider this week. Let’s take a look...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains
Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
New York plans stronger rules on drinking water contaminants
Albany, N.Y. — The state is moving forward on efforts to further regulate chemicals allowed in public water systems, including those that were discovered to have polluted supplies in Hoosick Falls for decades. Among them are what’s known as PFAS, or or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. While the...
CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hochul leads Zeldin by 10 points in governor’s race, Marist poll says
New York Gov. Hochul led her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, by 10 percentage points in a Marist College poll of the race released Thursday, less than four weeks ahead of Election Day.
The story of how a 33-year-old drop of blood landed a CNY man in jail charged with killing his inlaws
More than 33 years ago, a couple was found stabbed to death in their Vermont home. Police zeroed in on one man as a prime suspect: A then 46-year-old Central New York man who was married to one of the couple’s daughters.
Company news: Colleen Blagg hired by MACNY The Manufacturers Association
MACNY The Manufacturers Association has hired Colleen Blagg as the manager of apprenticeship and workforce development. She will work on an array of grants to expand registered apprenticeship programs throughout New York state. She will utilize her knowledge and experience working with underrepresented populations, especially youth, to assist with MACNY’s youth pre-apprenticeship program.
Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring students to be taught about Native American history, leading most schools to fall short, according to a study. The study, released on Monday, which is Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
House of the Week: Harrington Homes’ ‘The Lillian’ at the 2022 Parade of Homes (photos)
ONONDAGA, N.Y. – Since 1987, Harrington Homes has been fulfilling the wishes of Central New Yorkers looking to design and build their own dream house. While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave the company a chance to flex their creative muscles.
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Oct. 14
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. John Migdal Jr., Oct. 12, on the 118-yard No. 6 hole at Carlowden. Witnessed by Ronald Holland, Richard Bryant and Ray Hilt.
GOLF・
HS roundup: CBA boys soccer caps unbeaten season with win at Jamesville-DeWitt (photos)
State-ranked No. 10 Christian Brothers Academy completed its 2022 regular season without suffering a single loss. The Brothers (15-0-1) travelled to Jamesville-DeWitt (12-3-1) and came away with a 4-0 victory in Saturdays Class A season finale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 6 of the Section III football season closes with 11 games across Central New York on Saturday. Check back throughout the day as we update scores during and after the games.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0