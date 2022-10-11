ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Syracuse.com

Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York

The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Syracuse.com

Company news: Colleen Blagg hired by MACNY The Manufacturers Association

MACNY The Manufacturers Association has hired Colleen Blagg as the manager of apprenticeship and workforce development. She will work on an array of grants to expand registered apprenticeship programs throughout New York state. She will utilize her knowledge and experience working with underrepresented populations, especially youth, to assist with MACNY’s youth pre-apprenticeship program.
BUSINESS
Syracuse.com

Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring students to be taught about Native American history, leading most schools to fall short, according to a study. The study, released on Monday, which is Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine,...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Law#Gun Violence#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ag#New Yorkers#Cbs
Syracuse.com

Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Harrington Homes’ ‘The Lillian’ at the 2022 Parade of Homes (photos)

ONONDAGA, N.Y. – Since 1987, Harrington Homes has been fulfilling the wishes of Central New Yorkers looking to design and build their own dream house. While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave the company a chance to flex their creative muscles.
ONONDAGA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy