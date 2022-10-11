Read full article on original website
Related
News 4 Buffalo
Bills get shot at redemption in visiting Chiefs for rematch of unforgettable playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live […]
Tom Brady arrives in Pittsburgh alone after attending Robert Kraft's wedding
Tom Brady arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday after he was spotted in New York City attending the wedding of New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.
Comments / 0