ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

T-Mobile Faces Backlash on Ties to Conservative Carrier in Texas

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is coming under scrutiny for its business relationship with a small wireless carrier that’s helped fund a conservative takeover of several North Texas school boards. More than 1,200 people have signed an online petition asking the mobile-phone giant to cut ties with Patriot Mobile,...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Northern Oil makes third Delaware acquisition since August

Northern Oil and Gas continues amassing Permian Basin assets, announcing its third acquisition in the basin since August. The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company agreed to acquire non-operated assets, located in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico, and Loving and Winkler counties from a private seller for $130 million in cash. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election...
MOBILE, AL
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
MySanAntonio

3 Tennessee teachers awarded for financial education work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee teachers have been presented awards for presenting financial education to students. The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission said Thursday its Leadership Award was presented to Detra Thomas of Hardin County Middle School, Shelly Lott of Northeast Middle in Montgomery County and Susan Mallette of Bearden Elementary in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
MySanAntonio

ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy