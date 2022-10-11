Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
T-Mobile Faces Backlash on Ties to Conservative Carrier in Texas
(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is coming under scrutiny for its business relationship with a small wireless carrier that’s helped fund a conservative takeover of several North Texas school boards. More than 1,200 people have signed an online petition asking the mobile-phone giant to cut ties with Patriot Mobile,...
MySanAntonio
Northern Oil makes third Delaware acquisition since August
Northern Oil and Gas continues amassing Permian Basin assets, announcing its third acquisition in the basin since August. The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company agreed to acquire non-operated assets, located in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico, and Loving and Winkler counties from a private seller for $130 million in cash. The...
MySanAntonio
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election...
MySanAntonio
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
MySanAntonio
3 Tennessee teachers awarded for financial education work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee teachers have been presented awards for presenting financial education to students. The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission said Thursday its Leadership Award was presented to Detra Thomas of Hardin County Middle School, Shelly Lott of Northeast Middle in Montgomery County and Susan Mallette of Bearden Elementary in Knoxville.
MySanAntonio
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
