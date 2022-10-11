Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Local organizations connect community with domestic violence resources
DES MOINES, Iowa — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. While local nonprofits and organizations work year-long to continue to get resources out to those in need, there is an extra emphasis during October. The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) tells KCCI one of the most important things...
Chickens, turkeys could be tested for salmonella before they enter the slaughterhouse
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes could be coming to one of Iowa's largest agricultural industries. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing sweeping changes in the way chickens and turkeys are processed to reduce salmonella illnesses. The changes would see workers testing incoming flocks of chickens and...
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
Football Friday Night: Week 8
It's Week 8 of Football Friday Night across central Iowa. As the temperatures start dropping, the race for the playoffs is heating up!. Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0. Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7. Atlantic 55, Saydel 6. B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0. Ballard 35, Algona 19. Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett...
Temperatures fall into next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Good news first: Temperatures won't be as freezing heading into Saturday night, compared to last night. Another dry cold front will travel through Iowa, turning our winds to the northwest. We'll start Sunday with lows in the upper 30s, then some scattered clouds through the morning, before sunnier skies return into the afternoon and help us reach the 50s for highs. The breeze will kick up again Sunday afternoon, gusting above 25 mph at times.
