DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Good news first: Temperatures won't be as freezing heading into Saturday night, compared to last night. Another dry cold front will travel through Iowa, turning our winds to the northwest. We'll start Sunday with lows in the upper 30s, then some scattered clouds through the morning, before sunnier skies return into the afternoon and help us reach the 50s for highs. The breeze will kick up again Sunday afternoon, gusting above 25 mph at times.

