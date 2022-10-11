Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen Foundation to benefit three of their group living locations. With the grant funds, DSNWK will upgrade two group living locations in Hill City. These projects will create greater accessibility for the people who reside there and improve the ability of support staff to better monitor daily activities, providing greater safety. New exterior siding will yield lower maintenance costs and improved energy efficiency for these two locations. The grant will also support new flooring at one of DSNWK’s group homes in Russell.

HILL CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO