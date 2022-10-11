Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Hays Catholic Schools seeks advancement director
The Diocese of Salina, Salina, KS is seeking applicants for the leadership position of advancement director for Hays, KS Catholic Schools. The director is responsible for leading the fundraising efforts of Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior-Senior High School and Holy Family Elementary by maintaining a book of donors under management, ensuring the plan submitted is realistic and achievable.
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground
It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
Masons will offer free cancer screening next month in Hays
Free cancer screenings will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. The free cancer screenings are open to the public and hosted by Hays Masonic Lodge No. 195, Masonic Cancer Alliance and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. No appointments are necessary.
DSNWK receives $100K Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen Foundation to benefit three of their group living locations. With the grant funds, DSNWK will upgrade two group living locations in Hill City. These projects will create greater accessibility for the people who reside there and improve the ability of support staff to better monitor daily activities, providing greater safety. New exterior siding will yield lower maintenance costs and improved energy efficiency for these two locations. The grant will also support new flooring at one of DSNWK’s group homes in Russell.
Kan. man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
🎥 Wasinger vs. Hammond race for 111th District draws growing interest
The 84 chairs originally set up for Wednesday night's 111th Kansas House District candidate forum between incumbent Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, and challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, weren't enough to seat the audience at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall in Hays. Staff had to bring out more chairs for the audience, which...
FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization
Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
🎙 Lt. Gov. Toland: Grow Hays Microfactory an 'idea whose time has come'
Thursday morning area leaders joined Kanas Lt. Gov. David Toland for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Grow Hays Microfactory project near Ninth and Commerce. “The easy part is over,” said Grow Hays Doug Williams. “Now we have to execute. And so now the rubber meets the pavement.”. Once...
Hays PD releases additional details of Wednesday standoff
At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
Logan judge chosen to preside over new 17th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly last week appointed Paula D. Hofaker of Logan to the new Seventeenth Judicial District judge position created through 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267, the bipartisan budget plan; and pursuant to K.S.A. 20-353 and Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-060, which eliminated a district magistrate position and adding a new district judgeship.
KoC weekend Tootsie Roll program to raise money for Special Olympics
It's that time of year again. Time for the 52nd annual Drive for helping people with intellectual disabilities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. From Oct. 14 to 16, local Knights of Columbus members will hand out tootsie rolls in front of many businesses in Hays. Donations received from the Tootsie Roll weekend will benefit the intellectually disabled.
Ellis County set to begin culvert repair on Feedlot Road
The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge division has announced a culvert repair project will take place in the 1200 block of Feedlot Road, between Hyacinth and 220th Avenue. This area will be closed to traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain closed until the project is...
Suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Hays
An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a subject transported from the scene via ambulance. Police first responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an altercation at an apartment in the 300 block of West Eighth. Upon the officers' arrival, the suspect entered the...
HPD arrest log, Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Robert Charles Blecha, 28, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Sept. 25 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Adam Thomas William Self, 18, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in...
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Alumni Association works to keep alums connected year round
On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement specialist Carolyn Tatro recaps Homecoming and discusses ways FHSU alums stay connected all year long. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
⚽ HHS defeats Bishop Carroll
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team defeated Bishop Carroll 3-1 Thursday at Hays High School. The Indians improved to 8-5-1 on the season. They play at Elyria Christian Monday then wrap up the regular season at home against the Wichita Classical School on Thursday, October 20.
👟 HHS girls' third, boys fourth at WAC meet
GARDEN CITY - The Hays High girls cross country team finished third and the boys fourth at Thursday's Western Athletic Conference meet. Avery Winter was the highest placer for the girls finishing 13th with a time of 17:41.60. Mika Zimmerman placed 15th with a time of 17:42.30. Elijah McCullough led...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian at Norton
The TMP-Marian Monarchs (3-3) travel to Norton for a huge 2A district matchup against the Bluejays (4-2) Friday night. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff is set for...
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding
SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
⚽ Tiger women remain unbeaten in rout over Missouri Southern
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 5-0 at FHSU Soccer Stadium on Friday. The Tigers scored once in the first half before a second half scoring explosion netting four goals in 22 minutes. It was the 10th shutout for the Tigers this season. FHSU improved to 9-0-6, 4-0-4 MIAA, while Missouri Southern fell to 1-12-1, 1-6-1 MIAA.
