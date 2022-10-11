Read full article on original website
Not Kidding
5d ago
Every time I see someone phantom braking, I go past them and notice that they are playing on the phone.
Reply(1)
3
Related
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
'Check to Protect' | Safety campaign events held to warn North Texas drivers about airbag recalls
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of drivers in Dallas-Fort Worth may be at risk while behind the wheel. There is a major campaign underway to get their attention about their airbags. Sam Blocklyn is an assistant principal in the Fort Worth Independent School District. He drives an...
Emergency landing on Kiest Boulevard: Small plane on way to Dallas Executive Airport reported engine problems before safely landing on street
DALLAS — A small plane en route to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an end to its flight about two miles northwest of its intended final destination in the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According to the...
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
A REAL taste of fall is almost here: What we're expecting (and when) in North Texas
DALLAS — After the terrible summer we just endured, I think this is the moment many of you have been waiting for: Our first real taste of fall is coming early in the week!. And it sweeps in with a chance of showers and storms. Watch a LIVE RADAR...
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
A Woman Claims She Was Robbed By Her Hinge Date In Dallas & There Were 'A Lot Of Red Flags'
It is known that the DFW area in Texas is the metro spot with the highest number of unfaithful people. However, being robbed by your significant other is not a usual thing to happen, but that’s the story of a woman claiming she was stolen by a Hinge date she met in Dallas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
REWIND: Safety inspections make for smooth rides at the State Fair
DALLAS — More than 70 rides makeup the Midway at the State Fair of Texas, some of them old and familiar, others newly added. Picking the right thrills for fairgoers is the job of Rusty Fitzgerald, the State Fair’s Senior Vice President. “I try to keep the Midway...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
'Very respectful and hard working' | Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen officer
DALLAS — Jacob Arellano's family and fellow Dallas officers gathered to escort the young officer's body from the medical examiner's office to Restland Cemetery Friday morning. They stood at attention to salute him, and then Dallas Police Department's motorcycle unit led a motorcade that made its way from downtown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LIVE RADAR: Cold Front Ahead with a Storm Threat for Some
The Storm Prediction Center has areas along the Red River with a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe thunderstorms, Sunday morning. The rain and storms look to arrive in the Metroplex by mid-morning. The timing in the immediate DFW area isn't very conducive for severe weather but a few isolated cells could contain small hail and damaging winds.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
WFAA
The cooldown is coming | See the latest rain chance, cold front moving into DFW
There's a 70% of rain on Sunday, Oct. 16. And a cold front will move in overnight.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
WFAA
Frights’N Lights in Frisco
Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
339
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 5