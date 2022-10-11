ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WANE-TV

FWFD: 4 pets, owner safe after fire in Waynedale home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out the flames Saturday at a home in Waynedale. Several fire trucks and a crew of paramedics were on the scene Saturday afternoon at a two-story home on Westward Drive, on the city’s southwest side. FWFD confirmed to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Coroner IDs stabbing victim who showed up at Fort Wayne fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified a 38-year-old man who died after he showed up at the Fort Wayne Fire Station No. 1 with a stab wound. The coroner says Robert Lee Higginbotham III of Fort Wayne died from a stab wound to the torso. The manner of death is homicide.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD arrests suspect in early morning stabbing; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning on the city’s south side. Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road around 2:30 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
wtvbam.com

Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

Heroin Interdiction Team arrests three after multiple traffic stops

CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) has arrested three after conducting saturation patrols to intercept the transporting of illegal drugs. The HIT is made up of members from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

