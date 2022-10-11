Read full article on original website
Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York
The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Judge: Brad Moses, ‘a decent person who made a mistake,’ is still qualified for the job (Your Letters)
There is a need to address the upcoming election for County Court Judge of New York State sitting in Madison County. Due to the size of our population, this judge also serves as Family Court Judge and Surrogate’s Court Judge. I held these positions for 18 years. I held other positions in the legal community that a candidate needs to prepare for being judge, and so has judicial candidate Brad Moses.
Company news: Dr. Sara-Ann Fox hired by St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health announced that Dr. Sara-Ann Fox has been hired for St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care. She will work out of the office in Camillus, which is her hometown. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Brad Moses is unfit to be Madison County judge (Editorial Board Opinion)
We usually use this space to appraise the qualifications of candidates for public office and to endorse the ones we think are best for the job. Today, we’re taking the extraordinary step of using it to urge voters in Madison County to withhold their votes from an unfit candidate whose name happens to be the only one on the ballot.
Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled
A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
CNY Inspirations: Bad luck or good luck? Who knows?
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We often look at our negative circumstances in life and believe certain events are the final. Illness, loss of employment, a bad review, or a broken relationship can make us view life as bleak. However, what if God is at work in the seemingly unfortunate events in life?
‘Angels in America’ larger than life at Syracuse’s Redhouse (review)
The Redhouse Arts Center opened its 2022/23 theater season on Friday evening with their production of Tony Kushner’s monumental “Angels in America, Part 1-Millennium Approaches,” directed by Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood. Replete with a highly-acclaimed pedigree since 1993, “Angels…” has been the recipient of the Pulitzer...
Restaurant inspections: Mouse in kitchen in 1 of 4 bad reports; 50 places satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
President Joe Biden’s former Syracuse home is up for sale; see inside
The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at 610 Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Onondaga County school board names new superintendent
Tully, N.Y. – The Tully Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Darcy L. Woodcock, 44, who is now the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Westhill Central School District, is Tully’s new superintendent. She is expected to start her new job around Nov. 28,...
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat
Syracuse, N.Y. -- He always wore a hat and ordered a cheeseburger with coffee or a soda. He didn’t remember to dress for the brutal Syracuse winters. He never asked for anything.
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
Micron, peers battle shrinking global demand as computer chip market slumps
The computer chip industry, suddenly a major focus of Central New York’s economy, is in the midst of a “breathtaking” downturn. One of the big players in the industry, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology, announced plans earlier this month to spend as much as $100 billion building four massive chip plants in Clay, north of Syracuse. They would employ a total of 9,000 people if fully built and spin off another 40,000 jobs at businesses supporting the plants.
New York City man wanted for murder found in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A New York City man wanted for murder was found in Utica on Wednesday, police said. Officers were responding to a reported robbery at 6:10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street and were given a suspect description, according to a Facebook post from the City of Utica Police Department.
