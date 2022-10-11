ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Minimum wage hiked for home care aides in New York

The minimum wage for home care aides in New York is going up. Starting Oct. 1, the aides will make $15.20 per hour in most places in the state, including Syracuse and the rest of Upstate New York, the state Labor Department announced today. In New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, the minimum wage will be $17 an hour.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge: Brad Moses, ‘a decent person who made a mistake,’ is still qualified for the job (Your Letters)

There is a need to address the upcoming election for County Court Judge of New York State sitting in Madison County. Due to the size of our population, this judge also serves as Family Court Judge and Surrogate’s Court Judge. I held these positions for 18 years. I held other positions in the legal community that a candidate needs to prepare for being judge, and so has judicial candidate Brad Moses.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled

A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Bad luck or good luck? Who knows?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We often look at our negative circumstances in life and believe certain events are the final. Illness, loss of employment, a bad review, or a broken relationship can make us view life as bleak. However, what if God is at work in the seemingly unfortunate events in life?
SYRACUSE, NY
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

President Joe Biden’s former Syracuse home is up for sale; see inside

The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at 610 Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
SYRACUSE, NY
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Micron, peers battle shrinking global demand as computer chip market slumps

The computer chip industry, suddenly a major focus of Central New York’s economy, is in the midst of a “breathtaking” downturn. One of the big players in the industry, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology, announced plans earlier this month to spend as much as $100 billion building four massive chip plants in Clay, north of Syracuse. They would employ a total of 9,000 people if fully built and spin off another 40,000 jobs at businesses supporting the plants.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York City man wanted for murder found in Utica, police say

Utica, N.Y. — A New York City man wanted for murder was found in Utica on Wednesday, police said. Officers were responding to a reported robbery at 6:10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street and were given a suspect description, according to a Facebook post from the City of Utica Police Department.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

