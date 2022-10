A pub lunch leaning towards gastro. There’s crab bisque and beignets to start, meat is sourced locally, seaweed butter bastes the trout, with seasonal pasta or fried-chicken flatbread for those who don’t want the whole shebang. Burnham Rd, PE31 8QD; 01485 518330. The Ingham Swan, Ingham, Norwich. It’s...

RESTAURANTS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO