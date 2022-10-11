ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment

ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation

(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows

The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
IOWA STATE

