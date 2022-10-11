Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
KCCI.com
600 firearms off the streets: Des Moines police have confiscated high number of guns in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police reported this week they took the 600th illegally or irresponsibly possessed firearm off the streets. The department has told KCCI that it confiscates an average of 600 firearms per year. Police expect that number to be higher in 2022.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
KGLO News
This may be first criminal case pursued under Iowa’s new elder abuse law
ADEL — Dallas County officials have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued under a new law with tougher penalties for the financial exploitation of an older Iowan. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with with one count of theft in...
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment
ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
iheart.com
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Des Moines Business Record
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows
The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
