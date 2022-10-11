Read full article on original website
Related
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
kmaland.com
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
kmaland.com
Buss: Taiwan agreement brings opportunity for Iowa corn, soybean producers
(Logan) -- Iowa agriculture advocates are reacting to Taiwan's pledge to purchase over $2 billion worth of Iowa's corn and soybeans. Last month, a trade delegation from Taiwan joined Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig in signing an informal agreement stating Taiwan's intent to purchase, over the next three years, about 100 million bushels of soybeans valued at nearly $2 billion, and 59 million bushels of corn valued at roughly $600 million. Larry Buss is the president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and was also one of the signers for the letter of intent. Buss says the agreement was an opportunity to build on the state's existing relationship with the country.
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
RELATED PEOPLE
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Men suspected in Springfield trespassing and vandalism case
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas.
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 8 (10/14): Brown runs to AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night award in Clarinda win
(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown rushed for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Red Oak, earning the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in Class 2A action. CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8. Clarinda 52 Red Oak 7. Tadyn Brown rushed for 307 yards on 20 carries,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/13): North Andrew advances to district championship
(KMAland) -- North Andrew advanced to a district final while the Nebraska State Tournament is down to its final nine teams in softball action from Thursday. Michaela Sybert had three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Gracie Wilmes posted two hits and scored twice to lead North Andrew in the win. Teigan Miller threw all six innings, struck out six and gave up three runs.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Red flag warning for most of KMAland through 7 p.m.
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning today through all of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri due to the extreme fire danger and low humidities... The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
kmaland.com
IHSAA releases first round football assignments
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first round matchups for 8-Player, Class A, 1A and 2A football. The first round takes place on Friday night. After next week, the playoffs will be reset into four pods of four teams. Find the full pairings here and...
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
Comments / 0