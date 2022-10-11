Still as chilling a work as one could hope to have when it comes to horror, 1994’s Candyman proves to be one of those films that you can put on and just get sucked into until everything else is drowned out around you. Just as Tony Todd’s dynamic performance as the titular being draws in the unsuspecting characters, the film itself also manages to be just as macabre and mesmerizing. It has some hangups that will occasionally trip it up, but the striking scenes of terror remain as sharp as ever. If you haven’t yet seen it then best remedy that immediately and you’ll understand for yourself the power of its enduring allure.

