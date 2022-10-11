Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ BTS Image Reveals the Return of Another ‘Peacemaker’ Character
With less than a week before the release of Black Adam, a behind-the-scenes picture reveals Dwayne Johnson's DC antihero movie is bringing yet another Peacemaker character back. As revealed by the Home of the DCEU Twitter account, Jennifer Holland is returning as Emilia Harcourt, one of the agents who worked under Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Best Hulks Ranked, From Lou Ferrigno to She-Hulk
“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Meh, maybe not. But then again, maybe so. It really depends on which onscreen version of the Hulk you're talking about. Is it the crudely animated Hulk from 1966's The Marvel Super Heroes show, or Mark Ruffalo's MCU Hulk? For a character whose modus operandi is relatively simplistic - brainy scientist turns into beast that smashes stuff - the Hulk is a difficult character to pull off onscreen. Between the two halves there is a wellspring of sorrow, loneliness, resignation, rage, brevity and more. The lackluster portrayals pick and choose which elements to apply, where the best portrayals are able to incorporate all of them. Live-action or animated, these portrayals range from moldy green to “Incredible”, and all points in between. Let’s look at who will take the Banner, shall we?
‘That Texas Blood’ Is the Best Horror Comic You Should Be Reading Right Now
Do you like scary movies? What about comic books? Are Westerns more your thing? If you're a fan of any one of those mediums or genres, then you've come to the right place. In June 2020, the first issue of the creator-owned series That Texas Blood was published by Image Comics. This first issue, "The Casserole Dish," was written by newcomer Chris Condon with artwork and coloring done by Jacob Phillips, a dream team who struck gold from the very beginning and have been together ever since. These two worked hard to craft a specific atmosphere and aesthetic to the series that looks and feels like a real small town you could drive through while traveling across West Texas, complete with a series of Spotify playlists to keep the mood.
'Candyman' Review: Tony Todd Still Terrifies as One of Horror's Greatest Icons
Still as chilling a work as one could hope to have when it comes to horror, 1994’s Candyman proves to be one of those films that you can put on and just get sucked into until everything else is drowned out around you. Just as Tony Todd’s dynamic performance as the titular being draws in the unsuspecting characters, the film itself also manages to be just as macabre and mesmerizing. It has some hangups that will occasionally trip it up, but the striking scenes of terror remain as sharp as ever. If you haven’t yet seen it then best remedy that immediately and you’ll understand for yourself the power of its enduring allure.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Could Be the Last One Standing in the Family
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark. But his mother Raq may be the last one standing.
Inside the Star-Studded Second Annual Academy Museum Gala With Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Jessica Chastain
The Academy Museum Gala returned in star-studded style on Saturday night for its second annual celebration, feting this year’s honorees Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Steve McQueen and Miky Lee. The A-list guests at the Los Angeles event also included George Clooney, Emma Stone, Spike Lee, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Laura Dern, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde, Glenn Close, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Majors, Selma Blair, Christina Ricci, Keke Palmer, Mindy Kaling, Regina Hall, Julianna Margulies, Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Ron Howard, Ryan Murphy and Luca Guadagnino, who mingled on the carpet and inside the exclusive...
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Who Voiced That Insane Finale Cameo?
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Compares Season 2 to 'Spinal Tap'
This summer Anson Mount returned to our screens as Captain Christopher Pike in the latest Star Trek spinoff series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Mount first took up the role in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, and by popular demand, Strange New Worlds was ordered with Mount, alongside Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Recently, Collider's own Christina Radish got the chance to catch up with Mount ahead of his upcoming role in Joseph Sorrentino's MK Ultra, which is based on a true story. Naturally, Radish took the opportunity to check in with the actor about the upcoming second season which was filmed back to back with the first.
Who Is Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.After weeks of speculation, with multiple potential characters up for the role of Sauron, The Rings of Power finally revealed who the Dark Lord is, and it might have surprised some, but if you've been keeping an ear to the ground it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The finale, "Alloyed," started with quite a fake out, with the three hooded figures known as the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic appearing to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and addressing him as Sauron. Obviously, since this happens in the first opening minutes of the episode, it doesn't seem like the reveal it should be.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
'Magpie Murders' Review: Lesley Manville Makes This Mystery Series Sparkle
Who doesn’t love a good whodunit? It feels like murder mysteries are having a bit of a resurgence. Do we have Rian Johnson’s star-studded 2019 film Knives Out to thank for that? Quite possibly. Since then, a number of titles have been filling the murder mystery mold (The Outfit, Death on the Nile, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Confess, Fletch) and have done so with varying degrees of success. Some try to be too glamorous and neglect the mystery at hand, others fall a little flat because they only focus on the mystery. Magpie Murders, a new mystery from PBS Masterpiece, strikes a nice balance between intriguing mystery and beautiful backdrop, though Lesley Manville’s performance is what really makes this mystery one worth solving.
'I Dream of Jeannie' vs. 'Bewitched': Battle of the Supernatural Blondes
The 60s saw sitcoms hit their stride, with countless classics remaining both reference points and punchlines to this day. From quirky families and undercover agents, to even talking farm animals, everything was fair game, yet two attempts at blending the supernatural with the domestic stand above the rest: Sol Sak’s Bewitched (1964-1972) and Sidney Sheldon’s I Dream of Jeannie (1965-1970). With concepts as interchangeable as the storylines, replete with copy-and-paste characters in both central and minor roles these two stalwarts of the decade had more in common than most. However, through all the similarities, one had the staying power thanks to a premise with in-built conflict: class and familial obstacles.
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci Share a Seat in First Images From 'Bupkis'
With production now fully underway on Pete Davidson's new series Bupkis, Peacock revealed the first look at Davidson and Joe Pesci on set and sharing a seat with one another. In a very Curb Your Enthusiasm manner, the half-hour live-action comedy will roughly retell Davidson's life story, only exaggerated with a mix of absurd elements and the SNL alum's signature unfiltered style of humor and worldview. In what'll be his first appearance on television since 1985 with Half Nelson, Pesci plays Davidson's grandfather in the series.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores That Serena/June Confrontation
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, viewers find out what happened to June and Luke after they were captured just before crossing back into Canada. Serena continues to face some friction with the Wheelers as her situation begins to feel like déjà vu. In Gilead, Commander Putnam finds himself on the wrong end of retribution.
Heather Langenkamp Hopes for a Final 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Showdown Against Freddy Krueger
With Laurie Strode squaring off against Michael Meyers one final time in Halloween Ends, scream queen Heather Langenkamp revealed she wants in on that modern-day horror revival action. Now returning to the genre in Mike Flanagan and Netflix’s The Midnight Club, the A Nightmare on Elm Street star shared her interest in one final showdown against the razor-fingered demon of her nightmares.
'The Watcher's Naomi Watts & Jennifer Coolidge Reveal What They’d Do If They Were in Same Situation as Netflix Series
From show creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and based on the New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House,” the Netflix original series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into a dream home in an idyllic suburb in New Jersey. Having put everything on the line to be a part of this new neighborhood, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts), along with their two kids, realize that they may be in over their heads with their rather unusual new neighbors, and all of that is before the ominous letters start arriving, telling them that their every move is being tracked by “The Watcher.”
‘The Empty Man’ Is Scary Because of Humans, Not Monsters
"We can't indict the cosmos." This line in The Empty Man, delivered by Detective Villers (Ron Canada), speaks to the hopelessness that permeates this entire feature. Horror films are no strangers to dark atmospheres and many modern frightening films are wall-to-wall darkness save for maybe a happy ending. But titles like The Conjuring or The Black Phone limited the scariness of the world to one person or one location where supernatural entities flourish. The Empty Man is a downright nihilistic exercise because its scares can come from anywhere. Within David Prior’s feature-length directorial effort, despair and terror are around every corner thanks to the terrible impulses of humanity rather than just the malicious behavior of its titular creature.
