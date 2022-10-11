Read full article on original website
Related
Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests
Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
UK ‘likely already wargaming’ response to potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine
The UK is “likely already wargaming” its response to a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, experts have claimed. Vladimir Putin made his clearest threat of nuclear warfare during a national address in September, warning the West that Russia had “various weapons of destruction” and was “not bluffing” about their potential use.Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine since the threat, most recently firing dozens of missiles at apartment blocks in multiple cities in apparent retaliation for an explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge.In a bid to bolster Moscow’s declining war effort following successful Ukrainian counteroffensives in Kharkiv, Mr Putin also...
Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills
Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
Comments / 0