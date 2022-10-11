ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 6

Buster Busterman
5d ago

Concealed carry is a MUST in this day & time! Absolutely do not leave your house without some way of protecting yourself and your family!

Reply(3)
6
Related
Vicksburg Post

Teen charged in Vicksburg car theft held with $300,000 bond

A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vehicle rolls down hill into house

A Chevy Impala rolled down a hill and wedged between a house and a fence. Just before 5 p.m., a Chevy Impala rolled beyond its parking spot on Military Avenue in Vicksburg. Then went down a hill and became wedged between a house and a fence. The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She refused to be transported for medical treatment. The people in the house heard the impact and got out quickly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Warren County, MS
Cars
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
County
Warren County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Warren County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WAPT

Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Police make arrest in Circle K carjacking

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, in relation to a carjacking at Circle K. Just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 11, a report of a carjacking at the Circle K on Clay at Old Hwy 27 was reported. The victim claimed his black Toyota 4-Runner with Kansas plates was carjacked by 4 young black males who were in a red Dodge Charger.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store

A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
WLBT

Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Canton has died after being involved in a fiery wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. It happened on October 8 just before midnight. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office police report provided by the victim’s family says that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed after her vehicle and another vehicle collided.
CANTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Jacking#Gmc Sierra#Circle K#Guns#Dodge#The Jackson Police#The Hinds County Sheriff#Vicksburg Police#The Highway Patrol#Ac
WAPT

Pedestrian hit and killed walking across I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. They said the person was walking along I-55 near High Street when they were hit around 6 a.m. Friday by a gray Chevy Impala. The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, then drove off the...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for Sept. 4 shooting at area gas station

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 4 shooting at the Circle K on Indiana Avenue. Christopher Williams, 23, was arrested by Vicksburg Police Department investigators for his role in a shooting that occurred at the Circle K convenience store at 3060 Indiana Ave. Williams...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged for possession of stolen firearm

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg for possession of a stolen firearm. According to VPD, Harris was stopped on Wednesday near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was taken...
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police announce arrest in September’s Circle K shooting

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of Christopher Williams, 23, of Vicksburg, for his role in a shooting at Circle K in September. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 5, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Slaughter, 58, of Vicksburg, in relation to a shooting incident on North Washington Street on Monday. According to Vicksburg police, Slaughter is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident that occurred in the 3500 block of Washington Street on Monday night.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the child as Lily Bracey. Jackson Public Schools...
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish

FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
desotocountynews.com

Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy