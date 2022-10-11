A Chevy Impala rolled down a hill and wedged between a house and a fence. Just before 5 p.m., a Chevy Impala rolled beyond its parking spot on Military Avenue in Vicksburg. Then went down a hill and became wedged between a house and a fence. The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She refused to be transported for medical treatment. The people in the house heard the impact and got out quickly.

