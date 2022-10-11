Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
From ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to ‘Hocus Pocus’: 10 Witchy Movies and TV Shows to Watch this Halloween
Undoubtedly, whether portrayed as effortlessly charming and elegant or completely monstrous and hideous, witches have always been a big part of Halloween. And although legend says those who practice witchcraft ride brooms, that doesn't seem to be always the case. All these pieces of media approach the depiction of a witch differently — sometimes she is friendly, sometimes not so much.
Collider
'Candyman' Review: Tony Todd Still Terrifies as One of Horror's Greatest Icons
Still as chilling a work as one could hope to have when it comes to horror, 1994’s Candyman proves to be one of those films that you can put on and just get sucked into until everything else is drowned out around you. Just as Tony Todd’s dynamic performance as the titular being draws in the unsuspecting characters, the film itself also manages to be just as macabre and mesmerizing. It has some hangups that will occasionally trip it up, but the striking scenes of terror remain as sharp as ever. If you haven’t yet seen it then best remedy that immediately and you’ll understand for yourself the power of its enduring allure.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Compares Season 2 to 'Spinal Tap'
This summer Anson Mount returned to our screens as Captain Christopher Pike in the latest Star Trek spinoff series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Mount first took up the role in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, and by popular demand, Strange New Worlds was ordered with Mount, alongside Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Recently, Collider's own Christina Radish got the chance to catch up with Mount ahead of his upcoming role in Joseph Sorrentino's MK Ultra, which is based on a true story. Naturally, Radish took the opportunity to check in with the actor about the upcoming second season which was filmed back to back with the first.
Collider
'The Watcher's Naomi Watts & Jennifer Coolidge Reveal What They’d Do If They Were in Same Situation as Netflix Series
From show creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and based on the New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House,” the Netflix original series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into a dream home in an idyllic suburb in New Jersey. Having put everything on the line to be a part of this new neighborhood, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts), along with their two kids, realize that they may be in over their heads with their rather unusual new neighbors, and all of that is before the ominous letters start arriving, telling them that their every move is being tracked by “The Watcher.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Gamble Their Lives Away in 'Poker Face' Trailer
Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe. Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes...
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Collider
Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
Collider
Harrison Ford Cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the MCU
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what might be one of the biggest casting coups for the franchise so far. The Hot Mic and /Film is reporting that the iconic star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Blockbuster': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Sitcom
For the younger generation of Netflix comedy fans, the thought of having to leave the house in order to rent or buy the latest content might seem absurd, but for an older generation, it was the norm. Blockbuster's fall from grace was rapid as, only twenty years ago, there were around 9000 Blockbuster stores worldwide and, just 15 years later, only 3 were left in the United States. That being said, Blockbuster made enough of a splash in the media-rental business that it is still a part of our everyday vocabulary, even if that is for nostalgia purposes. With that in mind then, and with only one Blockbuster store now left in Oregon, it may seem like the perfect setting for a workplace sitcom. Ironically, once upon a time, Blockbuster was rivals with Netflix as, in the early-mid 2000s, Netflix and Blockbuster both traded in the DVD rental market. In fact, at one point in time, Blockbuster was offered the chance to purchase Netflix, and yet here we are, not even 20 years removed, discussing Netflix funding a comedy set in the somewhat forgotten set of stores.
Collider
'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Mario Appearances In TV & Movies
The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.
Collider
What Exactly Happened With Michael Myers and Corey in 'Halloween Ends,' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. In the months leading up to the release of Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis admitted that fans might be angry with what they saw. There had been speculation since then about what that alluded to. Now that the film is out, we know what the twist is that has indeed baffled many fans, but satisfied others who craved something different from the usual paint-by-numbers slasher. This time Michael’s evil has been passed on, and we have a copycat killer wearing the worn and burnt William Shatner mask.
Collider
22 Things to Know About Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Including Where to Find Some Easter Eggs
Collider was recently given the opportunity to participate, along with a variety of other media outlets, in a behind-the-scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is a stop-motion animation reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the little wooden marionette, magically brought to life. The film will still follow the well-known tale of the grieving woodcarver named Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley), who forms a bond with the mischievous boy made of wood called Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), only now it’s being told with the heart and through the world view of Guillermo del Toro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Collider
Here’s Everything Morfydd Clark Told Us About ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2
With the season finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now out in the world, once fans recover from the explosive twists and reveals, there will be one question on everyone's mind: when will we get our first taste of Season 2?. Unfortunately, we're...
Collider
What Does the Hourglass Symbol Mean in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Midnight Club.Time is elusive, impalpable, and fleeting - a realization that only dawns on most when an anticipated moment, a circumstance taken for granted or a cherished chapter of life slips from the realm of reality into that of memory like the shifting grains of sand caught in an hourglass. The Midnight Club, revolving around a nefarious cult that Ilonka (Iman Benson), from her very first days at the Brightcliffe Manor, seems to be preternaturally drawn towards, makes excellent use of the hourglass as a representation of the fleeting nature of time.
Emma Corrin's "My Policeman" Premiere Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Emma made a splash — no pun intended — at the film's premiere, while the film's other star Harry Styles was nowhere to be found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: Rob Lowe Reveals His Secret to a Long-Lasting Marriage With Wife Sheryl Berkoff
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are couple goals. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the actor opened up about his marriage with his wife of 31 years and offered all the best advice–including his secret to a long-lasting marriage. "Well, it starts at the very beginning. I married my...
Collider
'Doc Martin' Season 10 Trailer Shows Martin Clunes Trying to Figure Out Where He Belongs
A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.
Collider
Who Is the Stranger, Really, on 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.The time has finally come. "Alloyed," the Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here at last, and it brought us answers to some of the most asked questions up till now. Did you want to know who Sauron is? Now you do. Did you want to see some actual Rings of Power? Now there are three. What about the identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman)? We did also find out more about him, and, although the answer may not be that surprising, there is still more to him than meets the eye... or the nose.
Collider
What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
Comments / 0