For the younger generation of Netflix comedy fans, the thought of having to leave the house in order to rent or buy the latest content might seem absurd, but for an older generation, it was the norm. Blockbuster's fall from grace was rapid as, only twenty years ago, there were around 9000 Blockbuster stores worldwide and, just 15 years later, only 3 were left in the United States. That being said, Blockbuster made enough of a splash in the media-rental business that it is still a part of our everyday vocabulary, even if that is for nostalgia purposes. With that in mind then, and with only one Blockbuster store now left in Oregon, it may seem like the perfect setting for a workplace sitcom. Ironically, once upon a time, Blockbuster was rivals with Netflix as, in the early-mid 2000s, Netflix and Blockbuster both traded in the DVD rental market. In fact, at one point in time, Blockbuster was offered the chance to purchase Netflix, and yet here we are, not even 20 years removed, discussing Netflix funding a comedy set in the somewhat forgotten set of stores.

