Janesville, WI

Two Teen Suspects In Custody, Charged With Janesville Armed Robbery

Janesville Police has taken two of three suspects into custody for the Thursday night armed robbery of a delivery van. A release from the department says a 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female, both from Janesville, are being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center for their part in the incident in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run. Officers say the three approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver, with one of he suspects displaying a black handgun and threatening the driver to hand over his wallet. When the suspects found the driver had no cash, they began stealing packages. Police say the two in custody have been arrested for armed robbery, with arrangements in place to take the third suspect into custody.
