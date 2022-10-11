ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville police warn parents about candy safety

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNWQJ_0iUJ1DX900

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police issued a public safety notice reminding parents and guardians to talk to their kids about candy safety this Halloween.

Police said that pills might have fentanyl in them and could look like candy. They want parents to make sure their children aren’t getting their hands on drugs.

Bartlesville police told FOX23 this has been sparked by an uptick in the number of overdoses they’re seeing at the moment caused by pills laced with fentanyl in the area.

No children have been affected so far, according to police, but investigators want to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry said, “The pills do look a little like a skittle or like M&Ms and they do have markings on them one side is a square on it. The other side has [the number] 30 on it.”

Bartlesville police said they arrested a drug dealer and seized a bag of pills that look a lot like candy from the dealer.

They are now warning that opioid medications or counterfeit pills like oxycodone are becoming more available on the streets.

They explained the price has dropped from around $30 to $7 and, in some cases, $2 per pill. They also said these pills could be laced with fentanyl, and they’re seeing more and more people overdosing because of it.

“It’s a matter of time, you know? What we see in the drug world is that, a lot of times, kids will get into their parents’ belongings and … kids will get into pharmaceutical cabinets and take things periodically,” Ickleberry said.

Police want parents to watch out while trick-or-treating as well, and they advised parents make sure children aren’t accidentally getting their hands on the pills.

A local father, Jeremy Lewis, told FOX23 he always checks his children’s candy.

“I have a child of my own, so that worries me,” Lewis said. “She’s the one eating most of the candy, so for sure, definitely check that.”

Bartlesville police are hosting a public meeting Oct. 20, 2022 to discuss the spike in overdoses they’ve seen recently.

