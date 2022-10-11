ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Residential recycling makes a comeback in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back. The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city. “The difference is not an […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Can lawmakers take over Jackson’s water system for good? Not under current laws, experts say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While state health officials remain at the helm of Jackson’s water treatment plants, going through a laundry list of emergency items to fix so the state’s largest city can continue to have clean drinking water, many want to know what the future of the city’s aging water and sewer systems will look like, and whether Mississippi lawmakers even have the authority to completely take over those systems.
JACKSON, MS
Black Enterprise

‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches

Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Schools to host Thursday job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced a job fair will take place on Thursday, October 13. The job fair will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. JPS is seeking applicants for the following departments: •    Campus Enforcement• […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi

I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
JACKSON, MS

