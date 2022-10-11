Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair leader announces retirement
DES MOINES — The CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Iowa State Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and came through the pandemic cancelation in 2021.
Entire state classified in drought or abnormally dry conditions
AMES — The Iowa Drought Monitor now rates the entire state as either abnormally dry or in some level of drought. At this time last year, three-fourths of the state was abnormally dry. Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says relief isn’t likely any time soon.
AAA reports Iowa gas prices up 30 cents from a month ago
DES MOINES — AAA Iowa is reporting gasoline prices in the state are about 30 cents a gallon higher than a month ago. “The reason we’re seeing this is while crude oil is still hovering around roughly the same prices, we’re seeing an increase in demand,” says AAA Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts, “which is driving some of those prices up.”
Experts predict 2.7% dip in state tax revenue in current fiscal year
DES MOINES — A state panel is predicting state tax collections for this budgeting year will fall 2.7% below the last one. Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen said tax cuts for retirees, corporations and individuals in the top state tax bracket are what’s driving that negative number.
Bottle Deposit rule changes entering final steps
DES MOINES — The process for changing Iowa’s bottle and can deposit law is entering the final steps after the Environmental Protection Commission gave its initial approval to the rules. Department of Natural Resources Land Quality Bureau chief Amie Davidson says the rules now get one more editorial...
