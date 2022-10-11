DES MOINES — The CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Iowa State Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and came through the pandemic cancelation in 2021.

