First lady Jill Biden to visit Nashville this week
First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Tennessee this week to promote COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
She will arrive at the Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning, then head to a popup vaccine clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church to encourage the community to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Following that event, Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville and deliver remarks.
Comments / 8