Nashville, TN

First lady Jill Biden to visit Nashville this week

By Caroline Sutton
 5 days ago
First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Tennessee this week to promote COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

She will arrive at the Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning, then head to a popup vaccine clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church to encourage the community to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Following that event, Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville and deliver remarks.

Comments / 8

Cyrus Blackmirror
5d ago

don't bother wasting the jet fuel paid for by tax dollars! your husband's clearly an embarrassment at this point in time. who is not going to win if he reruns

Reply
5
 

