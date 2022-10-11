ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King celebrates 38th birthday with progress pics after nose and boob jobs

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago

Meghan King celebrated her 38th birthday by showing off her new body.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum shared progress pictures from her September plastic surgery procedures via Instagram Monday.

“I did it for me and I feel good,” King captioned the slideshow . “Happy 38, MK.”

In the social media upload, the former Bravo personality grinned with Dr. Michael Niccole before sharing a range of selfies giving glimpses of her bloody, bruised nose as she recovered.

King, 38, further detailed her experience in a candid blog post , hinting that she used her engagement ring from ex-husband Cuffe Owens to pay for the surgeries.

"I did it for me and I feel good," the former reality star gushed via Instagram.
“Ten years ago … I got implants,” she wrote. “I had just gotten divorced from my first husband and sold my engagement ring for $5,000. … I decided I could more than afford a fresh new chest for $5k-ish.

“I was 27, single af, and feeling hot with my new girls,” she continued, joking that “history [was] repeating itself” after her split from Joe Biden’s nephew .

“Now I’m 37, single af, and with another used engagement ring on my hands,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast co-host went on to write. “So time to upgrade.”

In addition to her “implant exchange,” King noted that she also chose to add a “tiny tweak to the tip of” her nose.

“I’m exactly five weeks post op and have gotten the go-ahead to begin working out and resuming all normal activities again,” she concluded. “I am thrilled with my results and would do it all over again.”

the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum described her decision in a blog post.
King first hinted at her plastic surgery plans in a July Instagram post.

“new 🍈 🍈 coming soon!” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie at the time. “Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪.”

Earlier this month, King debuted her new chest and nose, writing that she was initially “horrified” by her results

When her swelling went down, however, the “Say Yes to the Dress” alum was pleased with her “natural” and “enhanced” results, gushing, “I totally felt at ease … which is what I wanted!”

Ginuwine passes out after Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong

Ginuwine passed out during a magic-stunt-gone-wrong while working with famed performer Criss Angel, a new report claims. The “Pony” singer was rehearsing for The CW’s “Magic With the Stars” earlier this week when his underwater stunt caused him to lose consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. Video footage obtained by the outlet shows the R&B artist holding his breath while submerged under water in a glass cube before slamming the sides to signal his distress. Staffers surrounding the cube immediately pull the “Differences” crooner, 51, out of the box and attempt to calm him down before he ultimately passes out. A source told the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley moves out after split

Leah Messer’s now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley has hit the road. Photographs obtained by TMZ show Mobley moving out of the “Teen Mom” star’s West Virginia house they once shared just days after they announced their breakup. Mobley reportedly has moved to an apartment about 45 minutes away from Messer’s home, where she’ll remain with her three kids: 9-year old Adalynn and 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah. The former couple announced in a joint statement earlier this week that they were ending their engagement just two months after he popped the question. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ranvir Singh addresses 18-year age gap with partner Louis Church: ‘It’s a complete joy’

TV presenter Ranvir Singh has reflected on the 18-year age gap between her and her partner Louis Church.The Good Morning Britain host, 45, and Church, 27, met in 2020 when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing and he was working as a production secretary.Singh was previously married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, with whom she has a 10-year-old son named Tushaan. The pair wed in 2012, but announced their split prior to her appearance on Strictly in 2020.When asked about Church’s young age in a new interview with The Sun, Singh dismissed it, arguing it was not an indicator of...
CELEBRITIES
