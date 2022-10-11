Greenville council considers a new GREAT system

Greenville City Council directed staff to collect more data on a proposal that will use fixed routes and on-demand service to improve the city’s bus system without increasing the budget.

Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan and planners from the transportation consulting firm AECOM outlined the mixed-use recommendation during the council’s Monday workshop.

The plan will make the Greenville Area Transit system more responsive by reducing wait times and providing faster trips for riders and expanding access, said Adam Migliore Meyer, a senior transportation planner with AECOM.

City staff began studying ways to improve usage of the transit system, called the GREAT system, in 2021. It had a ridership of 441,463 in 2019 but it dropped to 323,836 in fiscal year 2020. Data for 2021 wasn’t provided.

Mulligan said transit systems across the nation have experienced declining ridership since the pandemic.

Four community engagement events were held in early December followed by a meeting of a focus group later in the month.

The city spends $3.55 million to operate its transit system. A lot of the money comes from state and federal funding plus fares.

The community input meetings found people wanted more benches and shelters at bus stops, more service on Saturdays, more hours of operations during the work week, more routes and more frequent service on existing routes.

Prior to the pandemic, the GREAT bus system operated from 6:25 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:25 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

The current hours, started during the pandemic, are 7:25 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no Saturday service.

Currently it takes one hour to complete the entire route of five of the city’s six bus routes. The sixth route is a little more than an hour because the bus travels at Pitt Community College.

Most people who use the GREAT system do so because they have no other form of transportation, Mulligan said. Improving the effectiveness of the system should raise the number of people who use the system even if they have other options.

The consultants said the best way to reduce wait times and time on the bus is by reducing the number and size of the current fixed routes and adding on-demand transportation.

On-demand allows people to request a ride and meet a vehicle close to their home. If another rider is going to a destination on the same route, the driver also will transport that person.

“Your trip may be shared with another person, that’s what makes it public, but there is a flat fare that is charged,” Meyer said.

Wilson, Wilmington, Morrisville and northeast Wake County all operate on-demand systems.

The consultants estimate a transit system using both fixed routes and on-demand service could operate for $3.54 million if the current schedule is used.

If the city added Saturday and Sunday services to the combined system it would cost an additional $925,000. Increasing the daily weekday schedule to 5:25 a.m. to 10:25 p.m. would add more than $2 million to the cost.

Council members started asking questions about the structure for scheduling rides, and if the on-demand ride fare could be on a sliding scale.

“This is a very early presentation to talk about what this can look like,” said City Manager Ann E. Wall. More in-depth review is needed before staff and the consultants can present recommendations of the service’s structure, if the city or a three-part vendor should provide the on-demand service.

Mulligan said they also need to research what, if any, significant changes in the delivery of on-demand services has occurred recently.

“It’s changed quite a bit in the last 12 months and we want to make sure our estimates are right on point,” Mulligan said.

ARPA funds

The council during its regular meeting gave final approval for use of $24,689,311 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Congress designated $300 million for use by state, local and tribal governments to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It later granted communities additional flexibility in using the money. Following earlier discussions by the council, eight areas were selected for spending:

Employee Premium Pay: $305,000 (already spent)BUILD Grant: $3.6 million for greenway, streetscape and additional transportation improvementsEast Fourth Street Reconstruction: $5,238,850Small business/non-profit assistance: $500,000Greenfield Terrace park improvements: $1 millionDream Park Community Building improvements: $1 millionDrainage Pipe Replacement: $3.375 millionTown Common bulkhead improvements: $9.67 million

In other business the council:

Approved the city’s third amendment to its fiscal year 2022-23 budget. The revisions include receiving $1.24 million from Taft Corporate Office to purchase city-owned property on Dickinson Avenue for a future apartment building and parking deck. Other money is being transferred from city reserves for projects such as stormwater improvements and the city’s portion of the Dickinson Avenue street improvements. This amendment, along with two previous amendments, increases the city’s budget to nearly $163.7 million. When council approved the budget in May it was $149.6 million.Approved two agreements that will support Greenville Ventures’ efforts to obtain a $14 million loan to build the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street. City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said the city agrees to assign the developers’ rights to the lender if it needs to contract with another business to complete the project. “It’s a financing vehicle for the developers to get a loan,” McGirt said.Approved a resolution supporting Greenville Utilities Commission’s efforts to obtain up to $30 million in revenue bonds for capital projects.