city-countyobserver.com
UE to Host Annual Chili Bowl Sale on October 20
The University of Evansville (UE) Department of Art and Clay Club will host the annual Chili Bowl Sale on Thursday, October 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will be held on the UE campus at the East Terrace Lawn, located next to Ridgway University Center off Walnut Street. In the event of rain, the sale will be moved indoors to Eykamp Hall, located on the second floor of Ridgway.
Old Henderson Road Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
Evansville Man and Girlfriend Arrested after Fleeing Incident on Lloyd Expressway
Vanderburgh County – Wednesday night, October 12, at approximately 8:10, Trooper Hadley was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue when he observed a motorcyclist traveling east at 70 mph in the posted 50 mph zone. Trooper Hadley attempted to stop the motorcycle near Boeke Road, but rider accelerated and continued east at a high rate of speed. Prior to attempting to stop the motorcycle, Trooper Hadley had obtained the license plate information and identified the rider as Richard Robb, 40, of Evansville. The decision was made not to chase the motorcycle due to the high speed.
Flowers On The Lake Annual Ceremony To Commemorate Lives Lost To Domestic Violence
Flowers On The Lake Annual Ceremony To Commemorate Lives Lost To Domestic Violence. The University of Southern Indiana’s Sexual Assault and Gender Violence Prevention Committee will host the annual Flowers on the Lake ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 in front of the Liberal Arts Center. The ceremony, held in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is open to the public at no charge.
EVPL Foundation Hosting Annual Fall Mini Book Sale
Evansville, IN, October 12, 2022 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation will hold their annual Fall Mini Book Sale on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. The sale will take place in the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central. Hours of sale are Saturday, November 12 from 10:00...
Vincennes University Jasper will host a free, family-friendly Halloween event
Vincennes University Jasper is hosting a free Halloween Spooktacular on Thursday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m. (ET). The event is open to the public. Children will enjoy trick-or-treating through the buildings on the VU Jasper Campus, 850 College Ave. There will be snacks and treats at each stop. Free hot dogs and refreshments will be provided. The first stop is Ruxer Bistro in the Ruxer Student Center. Parking is available in the Ruxer lot.
LETTER TO EDITOR: Local Republican Candidates O’Brien And Ledbetter Declined Invitations To Debate
LETTER TO EDITOR: Local Republican Candidates O’Brien And Ledbetter Declined Invitations To Debate. Voters need to hold Republican candidates, and Indiana GOP leadership, accountable for their failure to participate fairly in the democratic process. Public debate and appearance in a public forum is a cornerstone of democracy. Posted below...
Gannett Announces New Cuts Including Mandatory Unpaid Leave And BuyoutsThat Effect Indy Star And Evansville Courier And Press VANSVILLE COURIER
INDY STAR AND EVANSVILLE COURIER AND PRESS EMPLOYEES DIRECTLY AFFECTED. Gannett will be requiring employees to take one week of unpaid leave in December and is seeking volunteers for buyouts, CEO Mike Reed announced in a staff-wide emailWednesday. The company also has paused overall hiring and will temporarily suspend matching...
AFFIRMATION, FINALLY
I wrote the first of my over 900 “Gavel Gamut” columns in 1990 at the request of my friend, Jim Kohlmeyer. Jim was the Posey County, Indiana Republican Party Chairman and the owner of the New Harmony Times newspaper (now The Posey County News owned by my friend, Dave Pearce).
