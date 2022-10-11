Vanderburgh County – Wednesday night, October 12, at approximately 8:10, Trooper Hadley was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue when he observed a motorcyclist traveling east at 70 mph in the posted 50 mph zone. Trooper Hadley attempted to stop the motorcycle near Boeke Road, but rider accelerated and continued east at a high rate of speed. Prior to attempting to stop the motorcycle, Trooper Hadley had obtained the license plate information and identified the rider as Richard Robb, 40, of Evansville. The decision was made not to chase the motorcycle due to the high speed.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO