Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County

By Cameron McMillian
 5 days ago
A warning for people living in Anne Arundel County.

Police say there's a man pretending to be an undercover officer.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a robbery on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie. A man told police a man came up to his car claiming to be an undercover officer. When he asked for a license, the victim pulled out his wallet and said the man grabbed it and took off.

The victim said the suspect ran towards the Glen Burnie Shopping Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Kendall Young
5d ago

I read the same article yesterday but the description was just dark hair and a beard, with a skull cap … smh! What was the issue? I’m pretty sure the victim knew and reported the suspect was white! It’s never an issue saying a color when the suspects skin is darker. Come on now! We report news to keep people aware and safe and it is fair enough to say that an accurate description of some one on the loose keeps us all alert, aware and safe. Thank God for whomever chose to rewrite the article.

