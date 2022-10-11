Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County

A warning for people living in Anne Arundel County.

Police say there's a man pretending to be an undercover officer.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a robbery on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie. A man told police a man came up to his car claiming to be an undercover officer. When he asked for a license, the victim pulled out his wallet and said the man grabbed it and took off.

The victim said the suspect ran towards the Glen Burnie Shopping Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.