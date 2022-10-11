Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Football: Too many mistakes and too few adjustments
Alabama football fans can easily come up with a long list of ‘what ifs’ to explain the loss to Tennessee. We can talk about officiating costing the Crimson Tide the game. We can blame poor performances on members of the Alabama football staff. We could even argue that Josh Heupel and his staff outcoached Nick Saban and the Alabama staff.
Alabama Football: Offensive Report Card vs Tennessee
Alabama football fell to Tennessee 52-49 in its first loss of the 2022 season. The Alabama offense executed well all afternoon, yet failed to make game-changing plays in the contest’s biggest moments. Alabama Football Quarterbacks: A. Bryce Young scrambled around, evaded would-be tacklers, and invented ways to pick up...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0