KTSA
Bexar County Fire Department to unveil new fire station on far west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Department is set for an open house to unveil a brand new fire station for District 7 Fire Rescue on Sunday. Growth in the area demanded an expansion for the unit that was previously housed in an older, smaller facility at the same location.
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway. When paramedics initially responded, they said the head-on crash with a rollover left one person pinned inside a car.
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
NE rail crossings causing critical conditions
SAN ANTONIO — A serious crash near theGibbs Sprawl and Walzem railroad crossing has some neighbors turning up the volume on their cries for solutions to a big conflict between traffic and trains. San Antonio police said when a train came to a dead stop at the rail crossing...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
CBS Austin
EMS: Three-vehicle crash in west Travis County leaves one dead
EMS officials say one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in west Travis County. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the 17400 block of West Hwy 71, near the Pedernales Summit Parkway intersection. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
KSAT 12
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas
San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q hiring employees for first Boerne restaurant
Fresh barbecue is on the way to the Hill Country.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
