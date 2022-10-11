Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
sungazette.news
Arlington Sports Hall of Fame adds four new members
The new members of the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame had similar messages during their acceptance speeches at the annual induction banquet dinner. Each discussed how Arlington is and has been a special place, and in the case of three inductees, their sports development began in the county at young ages years ago.
Proud Boys disrupt DC-area Drag Queen Story Hour for children
Members of the Proud Boys disrupted a DC-area drag queen event Saturday to protest LGBTQ "grooming" of children.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
sungazette.news
Strategy firm sponsors youth-leadership fund-raiser
Arlington-based DRT Strategies on Sept. 24 sponsored the Youth Leadership Foundation’s 10th annual Race for D.C. Kids, which raised more than $50,000 to support mentoring and leadership programs for youth across the Washington region. The event drew participants from across the local region, as well as those joining “virtually”...
titantime.org
From Frederick to Pittsburgh, This Pizzeria Bleeds Black and Gold
Located at 934 N East St, in Frederick, Bellisario’s Pizza is a family owned restaurant with sites here in Frederick and in Pittsburgh, Penn.; the Bellisario family’s hometown. The owner of the Frederick site, Nikki Bellisario, began working at her family’s business in Pittsburgh when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she moved to Maryland, where in June of 2000, she opened Bellisario’s Pizza in Frederick, continuing to use the same recipes that her mother taught her at the original restaurant. Everything inside the Frederick pizzeria is black and gold, representing Bellisario’s Pittsburgh origins.
sungazette.news
Colvin Run preps fall-harvest festival
Harvest Day at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site on Oct. 22 will let visitors spend a day in the 1800s and explore how local crops were turned into food. After farmers harvested their crops, they sold their grain to a miller. Those attending can run the sheller and help remove...
Terps win, but Taulia Tagovailoa goes down with injury
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Terrapins earned a win over Indiana on the road Saturday, 38-33. In the second half, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit and laid on the ground holding his knee, before being carted off the field. “I don’t know if it was knee or ankle, by the time I got […]
sungazette.news
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
popville.com
“Nails in my tires. Is anybody else having this problem??”
I live in NE near Union Market and commute on Florida. I’ve gotten a nail in my tire twice in as many weeks. Is anybody else having this problem?? Is this related to the folks tossing nails in the bike lane in Brookland?”
sungazette.news
‘AGLA’ seeking nominees for annual Equality Awards
The Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Equality Awards, which will be presented to an individual/family and a business/organization for having demonstrated a record of improving equality, specifically in Northern Virginia. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. Awards will be presented at the AGLA...
sungazette.news
Warhawks, Panthers, Saxons win in football
The Potomac School Panthers and Madison Warhawks won key football games this past weekend to remain in first place in their respective leagues. Potomac School (4-1, 1-0) defeated the host Flint Hill Huskies, 33-13, in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference high-school game. Flint Hill (3-3, 2-1) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia
From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
alxnow.com
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest pet adoption event, is this Sunday
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest annual animal-focused event is returning on Sunday (October 16). More than 50 adoptable pets will be on-hand at Old Town’s Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re talking about probably close to 50 adoptable animals, mostly...
sungazette.news
Amazon funding to support food pantry for local students
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Kiwanis dinner raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
SHEPHERDSTOWN–Members of the Shepherdstown Kiwanis Club gathered for the fifth year to host a wine and food paring dinner, raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle. The event, held this year on Oct. 7 at The Club at Cress Creek, featured five wines paired with five courses.
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Another ‘Started from the Bottom’ Year for Georgetown
The BIG EAST conference polls and previews are coming out and—surprise, surprise—the Georgetown Hoyas are not picked to be anywhere near the top, again. Even the addition of 7+ veterans as part of the fourth-best transfer class in the nation is seemingly not enough to persuade pundits and prognosticators that the Hoyas have a fighting chance for first (or fifth or sixth) in the conference. And all things said, that’s probably pretty fair right now.
sungazette.news
‘Arlington Thrive’ leader to receive humanitarian award
Andrew Schneider, executive director of Arlington Thrive, has been named as recipient of the 2022 Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award, presented annually by the Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC). Arlington Thrive is a social-safety-net organization that works to provide basic-needs support to those facing life crises in Arlington. It was...
