Preparing for all Contingencies During a Pandemic Event: A Primer for Success

Long COVID Has Forced a Reckoning for One of Medicine’s Most Neglected Diseases
Kira Stoops lives in Bozeman, Montana—a beautiful mountain town where it sometimes feels like everyone regularly goes on 50-mile runs. Stoops, however, can’t walk around her own block on most days. To stand for more than a few minutes, she needs a wheeled walker. She reacts so badly to most foods that her diet consists of just 12 ingredients. Her “brain fog” usually lifts for a mere two hours in the morning, during which she can sometimes work or, more rarely, see friends. Stoops has myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). “I’m considered a moderate patient on the mild side,” she told me.
Psychedelics May Soon Get Therapy Operating Standards: Here's What APPA Is And Why It Matters
The current state of affairs seems to show that psychedelics-assisted therapy will eventually become part of the healthcare system for those suffering from a diverse range of mental and physical disorders, with most recent and noticeable examples in Alberta, Canada and Oregon. Newly launched in the psychedelics space, the American...
Connected technologies can solve pressing healthcare industry challenges, but widespread patient access to broadband is essential
The healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly. Telehealth adoption rates are on the rise, but health equity is a bigger concern than ever. At the same time, non-traditional players are entering the healthcare sector, introducing new sources of competition for hospitals and health systems. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
Nearly 36% of US counties are 'maternity deserts': report
Access to maternity care is diminishing during COVID-19 in places across the country, according to a report released Oct. 11 from March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization. 1. Thirty-six percent of U.S. counties are designated as maternity care "deserts," defined by March of Dimes as those without obstetric hospitals or birth centers and without obstetric providers.
For Many, Long COVID's Impacts Go On And On, Major Study Says
Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found. Multiple studies are evaluating people...
Viewpoint: What 'quiet firing' looks like at hospitals
Leaders in industries across the U.S. are aware of "quiet quitting," in which workers reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. Similarly, there is a trend called "quiet firing," in which managers are tacitly pushing employees to leave their jobs. Managers who quietly...
Mississippi hospital lease agreement in spotlight amid service changes
Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss., has discontinued many services as it plans to acquire 50 psychiatric beds from another Merit Health facility. However, the hospital's lease agreement requires it to serve as a "full service general acute care hospital," raising questions about the service shift's legality, Mississippi Today reported Oct. 12.
89% of medical practices see significant increase in regulatory burden, survey says
Medical practices in the U.S. continue to face overwhelming regulatory challenges, according to a report published Oct. 11 by the Medical Group Management Association. The 2022 Annual Regulatory Burden Report survey included responses from more than 500 medical group practices. Findings indicate that 89 percent of respondents reported that the overall regulatory burden on their medical practice has increased over the past 12 months.
'The renaissance of RSV': Recent studies show progress for vaccine
After decades of setbacks toward developing a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, late-stage clinical trials are hinting at a new spark for the previously burnt out research field, The Washington Post reported Oct. 10. RSV was first detected in the mid-1900s as it surpassed influenza infection rates. One of the first...
17 most common long COVID-19 symptoms: Kaiser Permanente
Researchers at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente identified 17 conditions most frequently associated with long COVID-19 in a study published Oct. 12 in Nature Medicine. The study is among the first to account for preexisting conditions when defining such symptoms. Researchers analyzed EHR data on 28,118 patients who tested positive for...
IU snags $4M to research dementia-focused telehealth app
Bloomington-based Indiana University received a $4 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to continue its research on the telehealth app Brain CareNotes, according to Oct. 11 reporting in Inside Indiana Business. The study will focus on the effect of telehealth intervention on Alzheimer's and dementia. Brain CareNotes works...
KLAS Research Report Announces Impressive 92.9 (out of 100) Overall Satisfaction Score for the LeanTaaS iQueue for Infusion Centers Solution
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – October 12, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, has once again received exceptional customer ratings, this time for its AI-enabled iQueue for Infusion Centers product, according to a new KLAS Research report.
The risks of 'medium COVID'
A plethora of research suggests that the risk of severe health complications is highest in the weeks — not months — after a COVID-19 infection, yet this crucial period is often lumped into the broader term "long COVID-19," Benjamin Mazer, MD, wrote in an Oct. 11 article for The Atlantic.
HCA Healthcare appoints Claire Hubbard CNO of new UK hospital
HCA Healthcare UK named Claire Hubbard chief nursing officer for the Harborne Hospital, set to open in spring 2023, Laing Buisson reported Oct. 10. Ms. Hubbard has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare industry. "We are excited to welcome Claire to HCA Healthcare UK, as The Harborne...
4 cardiologists on the move
Here are four cardiologists who have stepped into new roles since Oct. 6:. Cardiologist Lara Shekerdemian, MD, was recently named chair of the department of pediatrics at Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine. Avinash Linganna, MD, joined Butler (Pa.) Health System's heart team as a non-invasive cardiology specialist. Ronak Soni, MD,...
Pediatric omicron boosters authorized by CDC, FDA
Regulatory agencies authorized two updated COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use among children ages 5-12, the FDA and CDC said Oct. 12. The modified, omicron-focused boosters include Pfizer's option for children 5 through 11 years old and Moderna's two vaccines, with a 50 milligram dose for teenagers between 12 and 17 years old and a 25 milligram dose for children ages 6 through 11.
Mayo Clinic Platform boss calls for 'balance between crazy and cautious' in healthcare AI
While fearless innovation and challenging the status quo are crucial to advancing healthcare, "there is such a thing as too much unconventional thinking," John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, wrote recently. He cited two recent federal government decisions. CMS proposed a rule to avoid discrimination in the use...
United Health Foundation's $3M partnership to address youth mental health
Minnetonka, Minn.-based United Health Foundation committed $3 million in partnership with Active Minds to promote mental health awareness and education for young adults. The funding will be delivered over three years. According to an Oct. 12 news release, it will enable Active Minds to launch a pilot program in 50 school districts across Minnesota, North Carolina, and Florida to better serve youth mental health at the middle school level for the first time.
WHO ramps up Ebola response: 3 updates
The World Health Organization is sending additional specialists and supplies to Uganda to aid in Ebola response efforts, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said Oct. 12. Three updates:. 1. WHO has released $5 million in emergency funding to respond to Uganda's outbreak and prepare neighboring countries in case the virus...
How NYU Langone's virtual oncology program is bridging the digital divide for medically underserved patients
A pilot program at NYU Langone is using telemedicine to match eligible lung cancer patients with supportive care physicians at Perlmutter Cancer Center. The program allows cancer patients to connect with a physician that can assess their goals, help them manage pain and other symptoms, and provide nutrition services, emotional counseling, integrative health, advance care planning, and mind-body services, according to an Oct. 11 blog post from the hospital.
