The winner will be in the driver’s seat of the AFC race, and will also hold a 1.5-game lead over the loser. So there is much at stake. The game billed as “The Rematch” is set to kick off today at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 pm CST (The notion of the rematch is an interesting one. Wasn’t last year’s divisional round game the rematch? Ah, well). The 4-1 Buffalo Bills are in town to face the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs, and the winner will officially sport the best record in the conference entering Week 7.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO