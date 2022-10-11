Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to campaign for Crist ahead of November midterms
President Biden will be campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) ahead of the November midterms, the White House announced on Sunday. A White House advisory noted that Biden would be participating in a reception for the Democrat in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Nov. 1. The reception comes exactly one week out from Election Day and ahead of a closely watched gubernatorial race in the state where Crist will be taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has also been widely floated as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0