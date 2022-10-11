Read full article on original website
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight
Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London. The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. All three...
BBC
Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Neah Evans wins points race gold for first world title
Britain's Neah Evans claimed her first major individual title in the women's points race at the Track Cycling World Championships. Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood took men's madison silver, with bronze for Ethan Vernon in the men's elimination race. Evans won gold in France with 60 points, ahead of Denmark's...
BBC
Alex Gidman: Worcestershire head coach leaves New Road with immediate effect
Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately. Ex-Gloucestershire and Pears batter Gidman was made second XI coach at New Road in March 2018 before taking charge of the first team in November 2018. Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to...
BBC
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
It proved not only to be a historic night in London, it was a thriller, as the first all-female boxing card in the UK was topped by two pulsating world-title fights. The first saw Alycia Baumgardner beat Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. Claressa Shields then beat Savannah...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
