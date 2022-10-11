Read full article on original website
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her home
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man who is being accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, the mother of his child, and causing extensive damage to her home. Curtis Williams, 22, of Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree battery, simple...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
NOLA.com
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
Slidell student arrested immediately after bringing gun on school campus, police say
A Slidell student is in custody Friday after police say they brought a handgun to school on Friday (Oct. 14). The incident happened on the campus of Salmen High School.
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
NOPD: Man shot, killed near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide near Franklin and Almonaster avenue. Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators...
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
gentillymessenger.com
Woman sought in shoplifting, assault at Chef Menteur business
The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Gwendolyn Carter, 38, in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Carter is accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the location. As an employee...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Trio of car burglars wanted by NOPD
NOPD needs your help to trackdown a trio of car burglary suspects. The suspects have broken into cars in downtown and French Quarter.
NOLA.com
Woman, teen injured in shooting near Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, NOPD says
A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
